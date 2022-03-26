EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: National Doctors' Day

March 30th has been designated as National Doctors’ Day, a time to pay tribute to the numerous physicians who impact our lives. Doctors' Day is celebrated across the globe to honor these dedicated professionals for their commitment to patients, and their numerous contributions to society and their respective communities. Hospitals, medical practices and organizations throughout the world honor physicians in myriad ways to publicly show appreciation for the role they play in caring for the sick, advancing medical knowledge and promoting good health.
The very first National Doctors' Day was celebrated on March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a physician, Dr. Charles B. Almond, was the first to recognize a need to honor doctors. She arranged for individuals to mail greeting cards to physicians in her community and lay flowers on the graves of deceased loved ones. Historically, the date, March 30th, coincides with the date of the first administration of anesthesia during surgery — another historic medical milestone. Although the recognition was widely acknowledged by many for years to come, it wasn’t until 1990 that President George H.W. Bush signed National Doctors' Day into law.
As we celebrate our physicians it’s important to acknowledge that healthcare today is more complex than ever. With more advancements, tools and information at their fingertips, doctors have an overwhelming job to diagnose and treat their patients. The healthcare industry has evolved significantly just over the last couple of decades. During the past two years we have seen no shortage of the need for highly trained and experienced physicians, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the entire world.
The field of medicine is one of the fastest-growing industries and most evolving careers in the world. The United States currently has more than 700,000 doctors, and that number is only expected to grow.
While physicians should always be acclaimed for their expertise in saving lives, many doctors attribute their relationships with patients to be the most rewarding part of their job. This is something that you don’t find in many other professions. Physicians are often by their patients’ or family members’ sides during some of the hardest times of their lives. The demonstrations of gratitude from patients and their loved ones, and the ability to truly make a lifelong impact on an individual and/or family, can leave a remarkable impact on doctors.
The dedication and commitment that doctors must maintain is likely not found in any other profession today. Eastern Niagara Hospital is truly grateful for all of the physicians who have chosen to serve at our hospital and in the Lockport community. At our front door, the Emergency Department’s board certified physicians from UBMD Emergency Medicine have made a significant transformation in our ER during the past few years. Their expertise makes a difference for patients during some of their most critical and uncertain times. For those admitted to ENH, the board certified hospitalists from DMP Medicine touch lives every day with compassionate care for inpatients 24 hours a day.
We are proud of our medical leaders directing the medical care at Eastern Niagara Hospital. These dedicated physicians include ENH Medical Director Dr. Michael Slate, Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Rogers, Medical Director at Niagara Regional Surgery Center Dr. Charles Fetterman, Chief Hospitalist Dr. Colin McMahon and Reflections Medical Director Dr. Amandeep Pal.
We acknowledge our numerous specialists, such as the radiologists, pathologists, cardiologists and others who utilize their expertise to diagnose illness and treat critical conditions, as well as manage daily health and wellness issues. We also send our gratitude to the many surgeons who practice at our Niagara Regional Surgery Center and across our region. We thank them for the talents and skills they continually share to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients.
Last, but surely not least, we thank our primary care physicians who have devoted their lives to caring for patients, and often their entire families, across the community. We have many primary care physicians in our region and we are thankful that they have chosen to practice their profession in our community.
Doctors lead challenging lives and have impactful careers. Having a trusted physician can mean the world to you and your family. As we celebrate National Doctors' Day by honoring all of our physicians for their unwavering passion, dedication, and service, please take the opportunity to say thank you to your doctor for all that he or she does for you and your family.
Anne E. McCaffrey is the president and chief executive officer of Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
