EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event that is traditionally held on August 31st each year. This year is the 20th anniversary of the event, which was established to help raise awareness of overdoses, while reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths.
Events tied to this awareness day also provide support and acknowledgment of the grief that is felt by family and friends of those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose. The key message intended for this date is to educate the public that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
A drug overdose can occur when an individual consumes too much of a medication, whether it’s prescription, over-the-counter, legal or illegal. Drug overdoses may be accidental or they can be intentional. When a person takes more than the recommended amount of a medication, or enough that it produces a harmful effect on bodily functions, an overdose has occurred. Overdoses can lead to serious medical complications, including death. The severity of a drug overdose depends on the drug, the amount taken, and the physical and medical history of the person who overdosed.
Overdoses on alcohol can also occur when someone consumes too much alcohol, leading to an excess of alcohol in the bloodstream. In these instances, areas of the brain controlling basic life-support functions — such as breathing, heart rate, and temperature control — begin to shut down.
Depending on what drug a person has taken, symptoms of an overdose vary. It is not always easy to discern overdose symptoms from those of drug or excessive alcohol consumption. Some general symptoms associated with various overdose states include severe chest pain, seizures, severe headaches, difficulty breathing, delirium, extreme agitation, or anxiety.
In addition to these symptoms, other signs may include:
— Deviations from normal body temperature (e.g., hyperthermia/hypothermia).
— Passing out or an unresponsive loss of consciousness.
— Skin color changes (e.g., pallor or bluish tint to skin if a respiratory depressant was used; ruddy or flushed after cardiovascular overstimulation).
— Abnormal breathing.
— Fast, slowed, or irregular pulse.
Especially in the context of illicit substance use, it is difficult for individuals to know exactly how much of a drug they have consumed. Note, the risk of overdose may be particularly high when intravenous drug use is at play. In these settings, the effects of the injected drug take action much more quickly than if the drug were swallowed.
An overdose might also happen accidentally. Individuals who take a regular dose of medication, but have a lower tolerance, take a stronger dose than the body is accustomed to, or combine substances, may become victims of an overdose. Many overdoses are unintended. All overdoses are medical emergencies, and prompt medical attention can help prevent lasting health consequences or death.
With Overdose Awareness Day just around the corner, you can show your support by attending events on August 31st, such as the one that is historically held in the evening on this date in Veteran’s Park in Lockport. You can also choose to wear or show signs of support, such as symbols. The symbols of International Overdose Day include the silver badge, the purple wristband and purple lanyard. Together, they also help raise awareness of the detrimental effects overdoses have on those who suffer them, as well the people closest to them. Wearing these symbols is a demonstration of support for all who have experienced such loss. They are also an important reminder that every life is precious and holds meaning and value.
Jennifer Burdo, RN, is the director of ENH’s Reflections Recovery Center. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information on today's topic, call (716) 514-5505.
