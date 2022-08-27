International Overdose Awareness Day is observed across the globe on August 31st each year. The event was established as a means to help raise awareness of overdoses, while reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths across our communities.
Events that are held across the country help provide education about drug overdoses, as well as lend support and acknowledgment of the grief that is felt by family and friends of those who have died or sustained a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose. The key takeaway intended for this date is that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
Drug overdoses can occur when an individual consumes too much of a medication. The drugs can be prescription or over-the-counter, legal or illegal. Drug overdoses can be accidental or they can be intentional. When a person takes more than the recommended amount of a medication, or enough that it produces a harmful effect on bodily functions, an overdose has occurred. Overdoses can lead to serious medical complications, including death. Severity of a drug overdose depends on the drug and the amount taken, as well as the physical and medical history of the person who overdosed.
An overdose on alcohol can also occur when someone consumes too much, leading to an excess of alcohol in the bloodstream.
In these instances, areas of the brain controlling basic life-support functions—such as breathing, heart rate, and temperature control—begin to shut down.
Depending on what drug a person has taken, the symptoms of an overdose will vary. It is not always easy to discern overdose symptoms from those of drug or excessive alcohol consumption. Some general symptoms associated with overdoses include chest pain, seizures, severe headaches, difficulty breathing, delirium, extreme agitation or anxiety.
In addition to these symptoms, other signs may occur, such as:
— Abnormal breathing.
— Fast, slowed, or irregular pulse.
— Deviations from normal body temperature (e.g., hyperthermia/hypothermia).
— Passing out or an unresponsive loss of consciousness.
— Skin color changes (e.g., pallor or bluish tint to skin if a respiratory depressant was used; ruddy or flushed after cardiovascular overstimulation).
In the context of illicit substance use, it is often difficult for individuals to know exactly how much of a drug they have consumed. The risk of overdose may be particularly high when intravenous drug use is at play. In these settings, the effects of the injected drug take action much more quickly than if the drug were swallowed.
An overdose might also happen accidentally. Individuals who take a regular dose of medication, but have a lower tolerance, may take a stronger dose than the body is accustomed to. Or, an individual may combine substances and accidentally become the victim of an overdose. Many overdoses are unintended. All overdoses are considered medical emergencies. Prompt medical attention can help prevent lasting health consequences or death.
On August 31st, Overdose Awareness Day, you can show your support by attending informational events. One will be held in the evening in Veteran’s Park in Lockport, just across the street from Eastern Niagara Hospital. You can also choose to wear or show signs of support, such as symbols. The symbols of International Overdose Day include the silver badge, the purple wristband, and purple lanyard. Together, they also help raise awareness of the detrimental effects overdoses have on those who suffer them, as well the people who are closest to them. Wearing these symbols is a demonstration of support for all who have experienced such loss. They are also an important reminder that every life is precious and holds meaning and value.
Jennifer Burdo, RN, is the director of Eastern Niagara Hospital’s Reflections Recovery Center. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
