National Volunteer Week, occurring annually on the third week of April, was established in 1974 by President Nixon. In 1991, April became known as National Volunteer Month, when President George H. W. Bush’s 1,000 Points of Light campaign merged with the National Volunteer Center Network Today. Americans volunteer 8.8 billion hours annually. Volunteers come from all walks of life. They give of themselves without judgment or expectation. And they don’t think anything of the time or energy they share.
“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop,” said Mother Teresa.
In communities across the country, this culture of service to others can be found in non-profit agencies, schools, hospitals, arts agencies, neighborhoods, local service groups, animal shelters, parks and more. American cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
In 1903, a small group of committed citizens known then as the Ladies Aid Society changed our immediate world. Their strength and determination helped build the first Lockport City hospital. For more than 100 years, hospital Guild volunteers (an evolution of the Ladies Aid Society) have demonstrated this legacy of caring, giving their time, resources and energy to help bridge the gaps in service and funding.
At Eastern Niagara Hospital, we recognize the contributions of our current volunteers — individuals who greet patients in our registration office, help customers in the gift shop, and actively serve on the Guild.
Many people think that volunteering is something they’ll do in retirement. But why wait? When children see, or ideally accompany, their parents and grandparents who volunteer, they grow up with a better sense of the impact they can have on others. They experience at a young age the gratification felt by lending a helping hand. It helps to instill a sense of purpose, responsibility and empathy. As President John F. Kennedy said of volunteers, “every person can make a difference, and every person should try.”
We only need to look around our neighborhoods to see volunteers in action. Residents are sprucing up local parks and river beds, caring for their elderly neighbors, coaching little league, watching each other’s children, grocery shopping for homebound relatives, working weekly bingo games, mentoring students, volunteering in food pantries and walking shelter dogs.
Employers recognize the greater impact they too can have when they support their employees’ charitable giving and volunteer efforts. Many companies give staff paid time off to volunteer in the community. Managers encourage their employees to join local service groups or to serve on boards of local non-profit agencies. This approach is helping to foster the next generation of volunteers — an essential part of a vibrant community. As a community, we can’t expect retirees to carry the load alone.
The opportunities to be of service are as vast and interesting as your own talents and pursuits. The time required to help depends entirely on the individual volunteer’s availability.
If you’re looking to jumpstart or resume your own volunteer efforts, consider joining The United Way’s annual Day of Caring on June 7. To learn how you or your company can make a difference in just one day, please call William Briggs at the United Way of Greater Niagara (716-731-4580), visit: www.uwgn.org or email william@uwgn.org. In 2022, the United Way of Greater Niagara’s Day of Caring connected 200 local volunteers to 38 service projects, which helped more than 29,000 people in our community.
Volunteering is an outward manifestation of love and kindness. To all of the volunteers who make our world a better place: Thank you.
