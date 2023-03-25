Discharge planning begins almost as soon as a patient is admitted to an inpatient hospital setting. Hospital discharge planners and case managers work closely with their patients, family caregivers, nursing staff and providers to establish a safe transition from the hospital. Frequent communication with their patient and caregivers allows the planner to fully understand their patients’ goals, preferences for the next phase of healing and unique circumstances. As part of the interdisciplinary care team, the planner learns what level of care (if any) will be needed for their patients upon discharge.
Many people have questions about the various levels of care. Let’s review some general terms:
Independent living usually means a return to home. When an individual can safely and independently perform their activities of daily living, or “ADL”, a discharge directly to home is encouraged. In some cases, living at home with minimal help provided by a partner, caregiver, or a home health aide might be needed. There are a variety of community-based services that can help with personal care and activities (such as home delivered meals and groceries, transportation, etc.). Home health services (such as physical therapy or skilled nursing care) and medically-necessary equipment (such as walkers, wheel chairs, shower chairs or home oxygen) can all be arranged by the discharge planner.
Rehabilitation centers provide short-term residents with a variety of supportive services including meals, medication management, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and/or respiratory therapy, and some skilled nursing care. The goal of the rehab team is to prepare the resident to return home fully recovered and ready to resume their independent lifestyle. Or, in some cases, to move to a more supportive environment. Depending upon eligibility, Medicare usually covers a medically necessary stay.
Assisted living facilities provide residency to participants in fairly good health. They offer congregate dining, transportation to doctor appointments, opportunities for socialization and activities. Residents may receive help with ADL and medication management. Some residents retain their own vehicles and some facilities even allow pets. Floor plans include private and semi-private rooms, some equipped with kitchenettes, living rooms and furniture — or residents can bring their own. Residents privately pay, or utilize Long Term Care insurance benefits when available.
Nursing homes and skilled nursing homes are considered medical environments where medical care is provided around the clock by nursing staff. As needed, staff assist residents with ADL, provide congregate dining, recreation, socialization, medication management, on-site providers, and coordination of and transportation to all medical appointments outside of the residence. Rehabilitative services are provided for those who need them.
Generally, Medicare is for people 65 or older. You may be able to get Medicare earlier if you have a disability, end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or a transplant), or ALS (also called Lou Gehrig’s disease). To learn about Medicare coverage, visit: https://www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers
Medicaid is a county-based, state funded program for low-income persons whose income and/or resources are below certain levels. Eligible populations include children, pregnant women, single individuals, families and individuals certiﬁed blind or certiﬁed disabled. For Medicaid eligibility, visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/
Patients (or their designated caregivers) are encouraged to work with the planners to communicate their preferences and goals, and to ask questions of their care team to better understand any medical limitations that might exist short or long term after discharge. Questions to ask might include:
What is my health condition and what can I do to get better? Are there milestones I need to reach before I can return home safely?
Once discharged, what problems should I watch for and what should I do about them?
Will I be on any new medications, and if so, for how long? Will I stay on all my previous medications?
Will I need assistance with walking? If so, is your current home accessible?
Will I be able to stand for long periods of time, in order to wash dishes, shower, dress or prepare food?
Will I be required to change my own bandages or give myself injections? (If so, ask the staff to demonstrate and allow you to practice to gain confidence.)
Will I be able to drive? If not, who will you ask for help with rides?
Will your insurance cover your preferred care plan? If not, what are the costs? Your discharge planner is well versed in the community’s options and can make phone calls to help verify eligibility, availability and associated costs.
Medicare offers a helpful checklist and to-do list for patients and their caregivers prior to hospital inpatient discharge. To learn more visit: https://www.medicare.gov/publications/
Not all discharge plans will look the same. Discharge planners need to have all the pieces of the puzzle in order to make the best recommendation for each individual. Working with your care giving team and the hospital discharge planner will help you to feel more confident and prepared for the next phase of your recovery.
