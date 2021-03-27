EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Protect your eyes while outdoors

Spring has arrived and we are finally getting some sunshine. While the bright rays from the sun are enjoyable to all, it’s important to protect your eyes from the sunshine when you are outdoors. Studies have shown that exposure to bright sunlight and ultraviolet light (UV) can increase the risk of eye disease, including cataracts, macular degeneration, cancer, etc. While diseases usually take years to develop, each time you go out into the sun (or use a tanning bed) without protection, you increase the risk for developing a serious disorder.
UV radiation, from both natural sunlight and indoor artificial rays, can damage the surface tissue of the eye as well as the cornea and lens. Often, people are not aware of the dangers UV light can pose to their eyes. Routinely wearing sunglasses that block UV rays will allow you to enjoy the summer safely, but significantly lower your risk for potentially blinding eye diseases.
Be sure to always select sunglasses that are labeled as providing 100% UV protection. Select those that state they block both UV-A and UV-B rays and are labeled either UV400 or 100% UV protection. Consider wraparound styles so that the sun's rays can't enter from the side. If you wear UV-blocking contact lenses, you'll still need sunglasses. Remember that children are not immune to the risks of the sun. It’s important for them to also start wearing proper eye protection at an early age.
Please note that the clouds do not block out UV light. The sun’s rays can pass through haze and clouds and damage to the eyes can occur any time of year, not just in summer. Sunlight is the strongest during mid-day to early afternoon hours, at higher altitudes, and when reflected off of water, ice or snow.
Lastly, don’t ever look directly at the sun. Looking directly at the sun at any time, including during an eclipse, can lead to solar retinopathy, which is damage to the eye's retina from solar radiation. When the eyes are over–exposed to UV rays, the radiation destroys the exposed tissue in the eye, including the rods and cones of the retina. This type of damage can also be caused by other types of intense lights such as a welder’s torches. Damage from solar retinopathy can occur without any feeling of pain. Visual effects are not noticed until the damage has been done. Recovery from solar retinopathy can take months, depending on the extent of the damage. If the damage is more severe and extends to the macula, then there may be permanent loss of vision.
Everyone should take advantage of the summer months and enjoy the numerous benefits of the sun. Just take the time to follow the necessary steps to stay safe and protect your vision.
Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD, is an ophthalmology specialist in Lockport; his office is at 70 Professional Parkway (434-75050 and he performs surgeries at Niagara Regional Surgery Center on South Transit Road. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.