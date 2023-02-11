Now that the holidays are behind us, we can breathe a short sigh of relief. According to the American Heart Association, scientific research over time has shown an uptick in cardiac events during the winter holiday season, and more people die from heart attacks between Christmas and New Year’s. So, why are the holidays so hard on the heart? For several reasons.
Weather can be a culprit when it comes to winter heart issues, as reported in a recent study by the American Heart Association. When we breathe in cold air, it chills the blood in our lungs and causes constriction of the blood vessels. The first blood vessels downstream from the lungs are the coronary arteries, which are particularly affected by the cold weather.
Cold-weather activities, such as shoveling snow, or stringing up a massive light display may be especially hazardous. We might overdo it, plus we’re wearing extra layers, which could cause us to overheat. It’s a perfect storm to maximize stress on the heart.
How to protect your heart?
Infuse more joy and less stress. Stress, often a by-product of the holidays with too many things on the to-do list and not enough scheduled down-time, causes your body to produce hormones such as adrenaline that cause changes within the body, including an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and breathing.
Learn to say “no”. Plan time for yourself and the seasonal activities you love. Try to avoid those people, activities and situations that cause you to feel anxious or stressed.
The holidays can be a time of excess. People tend to eat larger portions of richer, saltier foods, consume desserts, and drink more alcohol. This coupled with a decrease in regular exercise and often diminished sleep, put extra stress on the heart. So, remember the old adage: “everything in moderation”. Don’t abandon your regular routine. Keep up with your medications. Maintain your regular workouts — exercise helps manage stress and helps to keep your heart healthy. It’s OK to enjoy your favorite holiday foods in small portions, but remember to balance them with healthy fare. Fill up on fruits and vegetables and limit your fat intake. Avoid overindulging in alcohol, which can worsen an irregular heartbeat. and try to get six to eight hours of sleep each night; too little sleep can hurt your heart.
Regardless of the time of year, never ignore the symptoms that could signal a heart attack. If you or a loved one has discomfort that sounds like a possible heart attack symptom, call 9-1-1 right away.
Classic heart attack symptoms are: heavy crushing pressure in the middle of the chest, or sudden unexplained shortness of breath. Other symptoms can include lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting, jaw, neck or back pain, discomfort or pain in an arm or shoulder, and profound fatigue.
Signs of a stroke can be easily remembered through the memory aid “FAST”: Face drooping; Arm or leg weakness on one side; Speech difficulty (or the sudden inability to track a conversation, or general confusion); and Time to call 9-1-1.
According to the American Heart Association, heart attack and stroke remain the leading causes of death in the U.S. and around the world. Don’t delay seeking medical attention under any circumstance. The sooner medical treatment begins, the better the chances of survival and preventing irreversible heart damage.
