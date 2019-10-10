EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Relieving pain with cortisone injections

Patients seek the care of an orthopaedic surgeon for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. Medical problems requiring care may be related to sports injuries or accidents, illnesses, congenital disorders and other general maladies. After evaluating the symptoms, a physician may first suggest a course of non-surgical treatments, such as weight loss and diet management, activity modifications, prescription medications or steroid injections (such as cortisone) before recommending a surgical procedure.
Cortisone (corticosteroid) injections have been used for many years to relieve painful symptoms. Cortisone is a strong anti-inflammatory medicine. Most types of muscle, bone and joint pain are associated with inflammation of the tissues. By controlling inflammation, cortisone helps reduce or eliminate pain.
Almost any painful muscle, tendon, bone or joint problem, as well as many nerve conditions, can be treated with cortisone. Some of the most common conditions include: Tendonitis; arthritis; rotator cuff tendonitis of the shoulder; joint inflammation; swelling or arthritis of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, fingers, knee, ankle and foot; tennis elbow; trigger finger; carpal tunnel syndrome; nerve inflammation; muscle inflammation; and neck and back pain.
It’s important to remember that these injections often reduce swelling and pain for a limited time. Cortisone shots do not cure the disease, but they sometimes provide enough pain relief to defer joint replacement surgery for months or years.
Injecting a knee joint with corticosteroids is not extremely painful when it is performed properly. Pain relief is often felt quickly when the steroid is mixed with a local anesthetic. In a matter of hours, the corticosteroid preparation will usually begin to have its anti-inflammatory effects on joint tissues. These effects will generally last several days to months.
If deemed appropriate by a physician, a patient may decide to try one or more cortisone injections before moving forward with a surgical procedure. When it is determined that the injections will not be successful to any degree or are no longer as effective, the physician will likely determine that surgery is the next best option.
On occasion, the effectiveness of physical therapy may also be enhanced by reducing or eliminating inflammation and pain with a cortisone injection. This allows the patient to work on the stretching, strengthening and conditioning necessary to rehabilitate an injury.
Complications should always be considered with any treatment, but fortunately complications with cortisone are extremely rare. Too much cortisone over a long period of time can cause organ and tissue damage.
Too many cortisone injections can sometimes cause tissue damage or tendon rupture. This risk depends upon the location of the injection. Multiple tennis elbow injections are very safe, but only a limited number of trigger injections are advisable. Other areas such as Achilles tendons are rarely injected for fear of tendon rupture.
Like all drugs and medications, cortisone can be effective when used appropriately under the care of a physician. When you are considering options for treatment from an injury or condition causing pain in your joints, bones, ligaments, tendons or muscles, seek an experienced orthopaedic surgeon who will present you with all of the options available. A follow-up Healthlines will discuss various surgical options for knee, hip, shoulder and joint pain.
Dr. Donald Nenno is an orthopaedic surgeon who practices at Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara Regional Surgery Center. He has offices in Lockport, Buffalo and Niagara Falls. To schedule an appointment with him, call (716) 883-4201. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
