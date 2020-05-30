EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: RTs are vital to community health

The role of respiratory therapists (RTs) at hospitals throughout the world has been critical since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This unique specialty should be commended, as they have been front and center each day providing essential care to patients on the front lines.
Respiratory therapists are specialized health care practitioners trained in cardiopulmonary care. They work therapeutically with people suffering from pulmonary disease and, most recently, have often served with physicians and other health care professionals helping patients recover from and survive coronavirus infection.
Respiratory therapists routinely assess blood gases, assist with intubations and bronchoscopies and specialize in ventilator management. An RT is the hospital’s designated clinician who has been clinically educated and trained in the art and science of mechanical ventilation. Since COVID-19 attacks the lungs and respiratory system of patients, ventilators are sometimes required to assist the patient as life support technology.
Recent statistics show that approximately 5% of patients with COVID-19 cannot sustain normal respiratory function and are required to be intubated. Intubation is the placement of a breathing tube into their airway. Trained RTs then determine the appropriate ventilator settings to match the patient’s respiratory needs. Once the patient has been placed on the ventilator, respiratory therapists provide constant monitoring and assessment, modifying the setting as the patient’s condition improves or becomes more critical.
Respiratory therapists are often exposed to the sickest patients and to dangerous aerosolizing procedures. Their role, and the risks and demands associated with being an indispensable member of the front line team, has become even more evident as they work with patients during the pandemic. The virus has also created more unprecedented challenges for RTs. When COVID-19 patients go on ventilator support, low blood oxygen levels and fluid buildup in the lungs often make it even more challenging for these patients to respond to treatment. Hospitals are grateful for the knowledge and expertise possessed by these professionals.
The demand for ventilator management has increased the workload for many respiratory therapists. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, it’s important to recognize the respiratory therapists that are performing these vital functions and assisting with the management of the ventilators that are keeping many COVID-19 patients alive. A new broadened awareness of this field is evolving – and rightfully so. Respiratory therapists are vital to the health of our community. They have been evolving with our needs and we greatly appreciate each one.
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is Eastern Niagara Hospital’s senior director of nursing. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a feature by Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5505.
