EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Seasonal allergies don't take summer break

When people think of allergies, they often relate them to the seasons of spring and fall. Unfortunately, summer allergies can be equally severe. Allergies can strike suddenly at any age and during any time of the year.
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, pollen, mold and insect stings are common allergy culprits during the summer months. Fresh produce, like celery, apples and melons, et cetera, can also cause allergy symptoms, due to the cross-reacting allergens found in both pollen and raw fruits, vegetables and some tree nuts.
Summer air pollution can make symptoms worse, as can molds that grow in damp warm areas. Microscopic insects, such as dust mites, also thrive during the summer months, especially when it’s humid.
Often, summer allergy symptoms are mistaken for signs of a cold or other ailment. These symptoms may include a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes with dark circles underneath. When these types of symptoms occur for more than two weeks you may wish to consider seeing your primary care physician for testing, diagnosis and treatment. Finding and treating the exact source of allergies is the first step in treating the symptoms.
Over the counter medications are generally the first steps in treatment, including antihistamines, decongestants, eye drops or nasal irrigation. Physicians may choose to prescribe other medications based on your symptoms.
It’s also important to take these steps to avoid allergy triggers:
— Keep doors and windows closed. Use an air conditioner to keep the allergens out of your home. Air purifiers may also be helpful.
— Stay inside when smog and pollen counts are at high levels.
— Shower and wash your clothes frequently when you do go outside.
— Vacuum often. Some vacuum cleaners include HEPA (high-efficiency particulate arrestance) filters, which have been certified to remove 99% of allergy-causing particles.
— Clean the air filters in your home often. Clean shelves, vents and other areas when pollen and dust collect.
— Strive to keep the humidity in your home between 30% and 50% to control dust mites.
If you feel you may have seasonal allergies, don’t suffer needlessly. The first step is to consult with your physician and identify the source(s) of your problem so that you can take the proper steps for treatment.
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is the chief nursing officer for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5505.
