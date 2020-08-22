EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Slate your skin cancer screening

This summer has been one of the hottest in history. Everyone welcomes the opportunity to soak up the sunshine, but it’s always important to take precautions and watch for signs of skin cancer. Significant time spent in the sun can be a real danger to your skin. The skin is the body’s largest organ. It protects against heat, sunlight, injury and infection. Skin also helps control body temperature and store water, fat and Vitamin D. It’s important to protect your skin from dangerous UV rays and ultraviolet lights which can cause skin cancer.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common and melanoma is the least common skin cancer. Skin color and exposure to sunlight affects the risk of developing melanoma. The risks are higher for certain people who have had a family history of melanoma and have been exposed longer periods of sunlight in their lifetime. The risk factors of getting skin cancer include: having a fair complexion, being exposed to natural sunlight or ultraviolet light, being white and older than 20 years, and/or having several large or many small moles.
Everyone should schedule a general skin cancer screening on a yearly basis. Skin cancer consultations welcome in many practices. Early screening to look for cancer before other symptoms develop is very important. If you have suspicious moles, especially those that are changing in size or color, be sure to contact your physician immediately. Finding cancer at an early stage is crucial for a cure. The earlier any type of cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Once symptoms are found, the cancer may already be spreading.
Enjoy the sunny days whenever you have the chance. Summers in Western New York are short. Just be aware that excessive amounts of sunlight (and tanning booths) can damage the skin over a long period of time. Protect your skin, and your children if you have them, with sunscreen every day. Play it safe; be cautious and keep your skin healthy for many years ahead.
Val Keefer, RN, BSN, is the director of acute care services at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Hospital at Lockport and Inter-Community sites. For additional information, call 716-514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.