EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Some facts about osteoporosis

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness Month. Osteoporosis, or porous bone, is a disease characterized by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, leading to bone fragility and an increased susceptibility to fractures, especially of the hip, spine and wrist, although any bone can be affected. It is a major health concern for more than 40 million Americans, particularly those 50 years of age and older. In the U.S., 10 million individuals are estimated to already have the disease and almost 34 million more are estimated to have low bone mass, placing them at increased risk for osteoporosis and potentially fractures. Of the 10 million Americans estimated to have osteoporosis, 8 million are women and 2 million are men.
Women and men can develop osteoporosis at any age, especially if they have a chronic condition such as asthma or arthritis that requires treatment with steroid medications that can lead to bone loss. Twenty percent of those affected by osteoporosis are men. Each year, 80,000 men suffer a hip fracture and are nearly twice as likely as women the same age to die in the first year after breaking a hip.
Osteoporosis is often called a “silent disease” because it progresses slowly over time, without symptoms, until a fracture occurs. For example, many people continue to assume height loss is a normal part of aging. However, it may be due to a collapse in the bones of the spine, called vertebrae, weakened by osteoporosis. Everyone should routinely monitor their height and talk to their healthcare provider if they notice a loss of more than an inch. Patients often don’t realize they have osteoporosis or are even at risk until they suffer a fracture — most commonly of the hip, spine or wrist — after a fall or from doing ordinary activities. At this point, they have already suffered the consequences of osteoporosis.
Certain people are more likely to develop osteoporosis than others. Factors that increase the likelihood of developing osteoporosis include being female, having a personal history of fracture as an adult, current smoking, current low bone mass, being thin and /or having a small frame, advanced age, or a family history of osteoporosis.
It’s important to be tested to determine if you have osteoporosis before, or even after, having a fracture. Specialized tests called bone mineral density (BMD) tests can measure bone density in various sites of the body. A BMD test can: detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs, predict chances of fracturing in the future, and determine rate of bone loss and/or monitor the effects of treatment if a DXA BMD test is conducted at intervals of one year or more.
By about age 20, the average woman has acquired 98% of her skeletal mass. Building strong bones during childhood and adolescence can be the best defense against developing osteoporosis later. There are five steps, which together can optimize bone health and help prevent osteoporosis. They are: a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, weight-bearing and resistance-training exercises, a healthy lifestyle with no smoking or excessive alcohol intake, talking to one’s healthcare professional about bone health, and bone density testing and medication when appropriate.
Most medical experts agree that osteoporosis is preventable. Talk to your physician to see if you may be at risk and need to make adjustments in your life.
Craig Roberto, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon who performs surgery at the Niagara Regional Surgery Center. His office is at 6000 Brockton Drive, Lockport. For a consultation, call 716-439-0345. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Hospital staff members. For more information, call ENH Community Relations at 716-514-5502.
