With the 2022-2023 school year underway, parents across the country are hoping their children have a successful, and uninterrupted, school year. It’s important for children to succeed academically, and as parents, it’s our responsibility to limit challenges and obstacles to that success. Poor vision can be one of the most common problems children face — and it’s not always obvious.
There’s more to good vision than simply seeing the blackboard. Vision problems also impact a child’s social development and scholastic performance in general.
Recent studies have shown that as many as one-fifth of all preschoolers in the United States have vision problems. Much development occurs during the first six years of a child’s life and, when unaddressed, vision problems can hold children back and take a significant toll on overall achievement.
Children face more and more demands on their vision with each year attained in school. Board work, computer usage and reliance on reading skills increases with every grade level. When a child has vision challenges, the classroom can become a very stressful and frustrating place. If the problems are not discovered and resolved, children become more and more resistant and resentful of school. Usually they don’t understand why they have trouble learning and are unable to express their frustration. A child doesn’t know what his / her vision is supposed to look like, so he / she may never complain about it to parents or the teacher.
Parents are encouraged to adhere to the American Ophthalmology Association’s (AOA) recommendations for comprehensive pediatric eye and vision examinations to proactively protect children’s eye health. An annual comprehensive eye exam is the only way to detect vision problems.
Many parents think if there is something wrong with their child’s eyesight, the child will say something, a pediatrician will catch it, eyesight screenings in school will pick it up, or perhaps even the school nurse will come to the conclusion there is a problem. Unfortunately, that is often not often the case. In fact, non-comprehensive vision screenings can miss up to 75% of children with vision problems and over 60% of students identified as having eye problems through screenings never follow up with an eye doctor. Once again, the responsibility remains with parents to advocate on behalf of their child.
Left unchecked, childhood vision disorders can restrict a child’s development, school performance, social interactions and self-esteem well into adulthood. Failure to address eye and vision conditions early may have long-term consequences not only on eye health, but also on educational attainment, professional career opportunities and overall quality of life.
If your child hasn’t had an eye exam in the past year, make an appointment today.
Charles Fetterman, MD, is one of the region’s most established full-service comprehensive eye care providers. He performs surgeries at Niagara Regional Surgery Center, 5875 S. Transit Road, Lockport, where he also serves as the medical director. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
