A stroke occurs when there’s an interruption of blood flow to the brain. The brain needs a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients for optimal function. But if the blood supply to the brain is interrupted, the brain cells begin to die, causing permanent damage. Stroke therefore is a very critical condition that can affect our ability to carry out activities of daily living.
Strokes can occur at any age, but our chances of having a stroke increase if we have certain risk factors. We can’t change our family health history, but there are many factors within our control. That is why it’s important at any age to undergo an annual physical exam with your primary care provider. During an annual exam, your doctor will check your blood pressure, order routine blood work, and depending on your age and family history, they may perform an EKG, order an echo-cardiogram and other non-invasive, easily-accessible studies.
Your physician will discuss these routine test results with you, and when indicated they will provide you with treatment options designed to keep you at your healthiest.
Some common stroke risk factors that can be changed or medically managed include hypertension (high blood pressure), heart disease, high blood cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, smoking, lack of exercise, illegal drug use, excessive alcohol use, and irregular heartbeat.
So, how can you tell if you or someone you know has had a stroke? The symptoms can be very individualized, however there are a few common signs such as:
— sudden changes in speech
— sudden onset of a headache
— sudden changes in facial expression
— sudden weakness of the arm or leg
— dizziness, sudden nausea or vomiting
— brief loss of consciousness due to fainting or a seizure
— sudden unsteady gait
— sudden inability to follow (or respond to) a conversation
If you or someone you’re with experiences any of these symptoms, don’t delay. Call 911 and get to the nearest hospital emergency department.
Time is of the essence when it comes to a heart attack or stroke. If you think you’ve had a stroke or heart attack, don’t attempt to drive yourself. Emergency 911 teams are trained to take immediate steps to stabilize an individual en route to the hospital. They will call ahead to confirm ER availability and alert the emergency room stroke team of your arrival. The awaiting hospital stroke team will assess you to determine whether a stroke has occurred and begin time sensitive treatment(s).
A stroke is determined through brain imaging tests which can include a CT scan of the brain, an MRI, CTA (an X-ray image of the blood vessels), MRA (using MRI technology to check blood flow through the arteries) and / or Doppler sonography (using sound waves to determine if plaque has narrowed or blocked carotid arteries). These diagnostic tests help the provider identify the type of stroke (ischemic or hemorrhagic), its severity and the location it occurred in the brain.
Emergency department providers have access to treatments such as thrombolytics or fibrinolytics (clot-busting medicines) which dissolve the blood clots that cause an ischemic stroke, and help to reduce the damage to brain cells caused by the stroke. They must be given within three hours of a stroke to be most effective. Special types of IV fluids are often used to help reduce or control brain swelling and are used after a hemorrhagic stroke. Other treatments may be required, as determined by the stroke team.
Although there is no cure for a stroke once it has occurred, your healthcare provider will create a care plan for you based on many individualized factors. These include your age, overall health and health history, the type of stroke you experienced, the severity of your stroke, where in the brain the stroke occurred, what caused your stroke, how well you handle certain medicines, treatments or therapies (such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy), and your preferences.
My advice? Focus on any stroke risk factors that are within your control. Treat underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or high cholesterol. If your physician prescribes medication, remember that taking daily medication is far less expensive than the aftermath of a stroke.
To reemphasize, remember that alcohol raises blood pressure, so limit your intake. Choose foods low in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, salt and added sugars. Don’t smoke. Get daily exercise. If the weather outside limits your ability to get out and walk and you don’t have a gym membership, walk at a mall or a big box store, or check out movement classes online or on TV.
And lastly, listen to your primary care physician, who has your best interests at heart.
