EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Summer water safety

Warm weather is here and people are finally able to swim and get back out onto the water in boats or other recreational watercraft. Boating, jet-skiing, hiking and recreating in pools and natural bodies of water are all a part of summer fun. These activities are great forms of recreation, provided we acknowledge the potential dangers associated with these interests.
Each year, hundreds of children drown in backyard pools and other bodies of water. In addition, numerous children are treated in hospital emergency rooms for near drowning, or submersion injuries. Many of these injuries are not fatal, but can leave the victim with brain damage and other lifelong problems. According to the New York State Department of Health, children under age 5 and teenagers had the highest drowning rates, and males were six times more likely to drown than females. The youngest children usually drown in pools at home by falling into the water, while people of all other ages most often drown in lakes, ponds, rivers, streams and in the ocean. Drowning is not limited to these particular areas; it can also occur in buckets, bathtubs, drainage ditches, wells, sewers and spas.
Watercraft, such as boats, jet skis, canoes, rowboats, rafts and kayaks have also been associated with submersion injuries and drowning. Approximately 90% of those who drowned while boating were not wearing a life jacket or personal floatation device.
As grateful as we are for summer, please remember the following and do your part to prevent water hazards:
— Never swim or go out on a watercraft alone.
— Always supervise children in or near any drowning hazard. (Most children who drowned were out of sight for five minutes or less and were in the care of one or both parents).
— Install a pool alarm. These are required by law in New York state for all pools installed since 2006.
— Don’t use alcohol or drugs if you are swimming, boating, etc. (Alcohol use has been identified as a contributing factor in nearly one-half of adolescent drownings).
— Make pools inaccessible to children by using effective barriers that conform to the State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code.
— Be aware that in natural bodies of water, swift current, deep water and/or a sudden drop-off can get you in trouble, even if you’re a good swimmer.
— Never enter areas of water above a water fall or go close to an edge where you can slip and fall into the water.
— Increase use of life jackets or personal floatation devices (PFD).
— Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and encourage others to do the same.
— Recognize a drowning person when you see one. Remember that when a person is drowning, he or she is trying to breathe, not speak. It may appear that the person is splashing or waving; this may be an attempt to keep their head above water.
Water related activities can be a wonderful source of summertime fun and exercise. Take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy it, but act responsibly and practice water safety at all times.
Colin McMahon, MD, CPE, serves as the chief hospitalist for Eastern Niagara Hospital. He and his associates from DMP Medicine care for all inpatients at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a recurring special feature from the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
