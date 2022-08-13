Are you getting tired of the summer heat? We anxiously awaited this hot, sunny season, but now many of us are counting the days to fall, with cooler temperatures, colored leaves and pumpkin spices.
For some, it’s not just wishful thinking. We’ve all heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) being a problem in the winter, but it has recently been noted that summer depression can also occur.
Reverse seasonal affective disorder is a form of SAD that flares up in summertime. Unlike winter SAD, which usually involves symptoms such as low energy, pervasive sadness, daytime tiredness and decreased activity, those who experience SAD in the summer may present with symptoms such as irritability and anxiety, restlessness, weight loss, poor sleep/insomnia and a decrease in appetite.
Several theories of the causes of summer depression indicate it may be related to exposure to too much sunlight, leading to changes in the body’s internal clock or circadian rhythm. When this occurs, melatonin production is lower and our sleep patterns are disrupted. Other theories include increased pollen counts, longer days, high temperatures, lack of routine and negative body images.
SAD can affect anyone, but it is more common in women, people aged 18 to 30 years, and individuals with a family history of mood disorders. The presence of a seasonal depressive disorder can be debilitating. Individuals with severe symptoms should seek professional help. When summer depression interferes with daily activities, work with your doctor to develop a treatment plan.
Lifestyle modifications can also help ease symptoms and boost your mood, such as partaking in regular exercise, deep breathing and mindfulness meditation, reducing alcohol intake, and seeking new hobbies and group related activities.
When in doubt, get professional help. Growing tired of the warm weather and looking forward to a change in the season is one thing; but, if it begins to interfere with your daily life, impairs relationships, and impacts your ability to function normally at home or your place of employment, take it seriously. It has been a long hot summer in Western New York and no one should have to suffer in silence.
Colin McMahon, MD, CPE, serves as the chief hospitalist for Eastern Niagara Hospital. He and his associates from DMP Medicine care for all inpatients at ENH. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.