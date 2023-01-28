“Recovery is a process of change through which people improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.”
This definition, by the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, is echoed throughout the in-patient recovery treatment world. Recovery is not only a state of being, it is an action.
Recovery starts when someone who lives with severe and chronic addiction recognizes the need to take a more active role in their own health and self-care. Recovery requires a person to practice abstinence. To be intentional in their behaviors and to choose actions that give them abstinence support and help them to have positive self regard.
We used to hear that a person had to reach “rock bottom” before seeking help. However, if an individual is not able to be successful after attempting to refrain even once, then a treatment program can be helpful. The readiness to enroll, however, is determined by the individual. Despite a well-intentioned family, co-worker or friend, in order for recovery to be successful, the individual must self direct.
In a 28-day recovery program, time away from the substance and addictive lifestyle issues gives clients an opportunity to heal, to learn about addiction and realize a healthier future. A supportive in-patient environment actively helps clients learn how to receive help in a safe space, with others who are also going through the same challenges. Recovery professionals have the knowledge of addiction and recognize it as the chronic disease that it is. Recovery staff share the individual’s goals of good health, happiness, recovery and ultimately remission.
Twenty-eight-day in-patient recovery programs provide clients with a full medical evaluation, important because many clients don’t take good care of themselves. Counselors provide individualized therapy and psycho-educational groups. Staff psychiatrists are there to assess mental health concerns and can provide therapies including “medically-assisted treatment” to address cravings and other symptoms.
It’s natural to want to help a loved one who is struggling with addiction. It’s important, though, to know your own limits and capabilities. When a house is on fire, only a firefighter should enter it — they’re trained on how to safely extinguish the flames. The same can be said about addiction. Accredited addiction counselors and licensed treatment providers are trained in addiction and recovery. Family members are encouraged to get educated about addiction. Refrain from using demeaning, belittling or judgmental language. Honor and support the individual’s decision to abstain. Talk to others who have had this experience. Groups like Al Anon, Nar Anon, Addict to Addict and Save the Michaels provide constructive information and tangible peer support.
If and when your loved one enters an in-patient recovery program, there are ways in which you can help. Offer to care for their pet or bring in their mail. Drop off needed toiletries or clothing, donate art supplies, books, journals, sketchbooks or cards. Answer the phone when they call. They may not tell you everything, and they have every right to their own privacy, but often just hearing your voice on the other end of the line makes all the difference.
With the help of addiction counselors, clients develop an individualized recovery plan. They learn to identify the people, places and things in their own life that can cause triggers and cravings that will steer them from a trajectory of recovery back into addictive behaviors. Once discharged, some may need to create physical distance from and establish clearer boundaries with complicated or unhealthy relationships and environments where substances are easily available.
Individuals are taught to recognize their own relapse warning signs (such as a shift in internal attitudes and thought patterns which can lead to picking up a substance again), and to develop a strategy to overcome. Programs provide clients with community experiences and help them to find a temporary sponsor or peer advocate prior to discharge. This becomes vital for clients who have completed their in-patient program. Twelve-step programs provide strength and sobriety in group meetings. Peers, also in recovery who have learned to recognize the potential for relapse, tend to hold each other accountable.
Remission is the goal when the primary symptoms of obsession and compulsion are no longer a daily occurrence. Once an individual has been abstinent for a period of about two years, they come into a state of remission. Until then, however, a functional MRI will still show the brain light up with cravings — so the recovery plan, abstinence strategies, family and community support remain critical.
For more information about addiction and recovery, please visit: https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/recovery.
