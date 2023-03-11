March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and in women in the United States. It is now the second most common cause of cancer deaths when men and women are combined.
These statistics are definitely alarming, but it is important to note that colon cancer is one of the easiest cancers to detect and cure — when it is detected in the earliest stages through colonoscopy screening.
Most colorectal cancers start as non-cancerous polyps (fast growing cells that line the inside of the colon and may develop into cancer). During a screening colonoscopy, surgeons can find and often remove the polyps before they develop into cancer. If cancer is already present, finding it early, before it causes symptoms or spreads, can increase the ability for patients to full recover. It is estimated that routine colonoscopy screening prevents 76% to 90% of colon cancer.
Colonoscopy screening should begin at age 50 or even at an earlier age for those individuals with risks or a family history. Physicians generally recommend that the procedure be repeated every 5 to 10 years — or more often for those with increased risk. Since patients are generally sedated during the procedure, the most uncomfortable part of the process is often the preparation, which involves a full cleansing of the bowels the day before. While this can be bothersome for a few hours, it is well worth the trouble. Ultimately, it can save your life.
The day of the procedure, patients are given intravenous sedation medication to relax (most fall asleep and do not remember anything). While sedated, the patient’s heart rate and activity, oxygen level, and blood pressure are monitored by the physician performing the colonoscopy and other health care providers.
During the colonoscopy, a flexible lighted tube fitted with a tiny video camera on the end is inserted through the patient’s rectum. The inside of the rectum and entire colon can then be viewed for polyps, cancer or diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. If polyps are found during the procedure, they can generally be removed at that time and biopsied. The complete procedure generally only lasts about 20 to 60 minutes.
Following the colonoscopy, patients are monitored until fully awake and discharged home within 30 to 90 minutes. Due to the sedation given, patients will need someone to drive them home after the procedure. Severe pain is very rare after this procedure. Most patients experience few symptoms other than some minor cramping or gas. Normal bowel movements will return in two to three days after the colonoscopy.
A colonoscopy is well worth a few hours of minimal discomfort when you consider that this procedure is the most accurate way to find and remove small polyps which may develop into cancer. If you do not take the time to get a colonoscopy, the polyps or cancer will never be identified until a much more advanced stage. Please speak to your primary care physician about this subject at your next visit and consider scheduling your screening today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.