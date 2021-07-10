EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: The season for heat stroke

Summer is finally here and it’s important to provide some friendly reminders about staying safe during the warmer weather. We recently had several days of significantly high temperatures, which could have been dangerous to those who did not take precautions. No one is immune to the dangers of excessive temperatures. While the heat is most impactful to the elderly and those with acute medical conditions, even athletes and very healthy individuals can suffer fatalities due to heat stroke.
Heat strokes occur when your body overheats, primarily as a result of prolonged exposure to high temperatures and/or physical exertion in the heat. Consumption of alcohol and dehydration can increase these risks. Serious injuries can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 degrees or higher. Individuals who experience a heat stroke require emergency treatment to prevent damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer the treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or even death.
Symptoms of a heat stroke include high body temperature, altered mental state, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, alterations in sweating, a rapid heart rate, headache and rapid breathing. If you or someone you know may be experiencing a heat stroke, seek immediate medical attention. While waiting for medical care, get the individual into the shade, remove excess clothing and cool the person with water, ice packs or whatever is available.
Certain factors can increase your risk for suffering a heat stroke:
— Age. The ability to cope with extreme heat depends on the strength of your central nervous system. For those who are very young, the central nervous system is not fully developed. This increases the risk. For adults over the age of 65, the central nervous system begins to deteriorate, making the body less able to cope with changes in body temperature. Both age groups have difficulty remaining hydrated and this also increases risk of heat stroke.
— Chronic illness, such as heart or lung disease, as well as being obese, sedentary and having a history of previous heatstroke.
— Extreme exertion during hot weather, such as training and participating in sports during extreme heat.
— Sudden exposure to hot weather. Unexpected increases in temperature, travel to warmer climates or significant weather changes will increase the risk for a heat stroke. If you are traveling to a warm climate, limit your physical activities for a few days until your body has time to adjust.
Fans are helpful and may make you feel better during hot weather, but during sustained high temperatures, air conditioning is the most effective way to cool down and lower humidity. If you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a shopping center or another place where you can stay inside an air-conditioned building until the evening hours. Please check on family members, friends and neighbors who may not have air conditioning.
When in doubt, play it safe and seek medical care at the emergency department or urgent care center. Heat can be extremely dangerous.
Suresh Sofat, M.D., specializes in cardiology and internal medicine at 64 Davison Court in Lockport. Call 433-1562 for appointments. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
