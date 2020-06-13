EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Total joint replacement

Now that some restrictions are being lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing surgeons to perform elective procedures, orthopedic surgeons will be able to help more patients reduce pain and live more fulfilling lives through total joint replacement surgeries.
Total joint replacements are sometimes recommended when patients suffer from reduced mobility, stiffness and pain caused by overall wear and tear on the joints or conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. Some people live with these conditions for years. Others reach a point where the symptoms become so severe that they significantly impact their quality of life. When symptoms become this acute and the patient is suffering to a great extent, an orthopedic surgeon may recommend surgically removing the damaged joint and replacing it with an artificial or prosthetic joint.
Hip replacements and knee replacements are the most common type of joint replacement, but shoulder and ankle replacements are also frequent options. Procedures and materials have been refined through the years, making recovery much easier and timelier. There are various options available for joint replacements and your surgeon will recommend the best option for your particular case.
First, however, your surgeon will likely make sure you have explored other, less invasive options and treatment strategies:
Patients who are overweight will be advised to lose weight in order to decrease the burden being placed on the joints.
Exercise or physical therapy can also be effective in strengthening muscles that surround the joints.
Steroid injections (often cortisone) can sometimes be helpful to cushion and lubricate the joints temporarily.
Non-steroid medications, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, can also be helpful in reducing pain and swelling.
When these strategies are not effective, it generally means that the joint has deteriorated to the point where surgery is the best option for a long-term solution.
There are many benefits to total joint replacement and the changes in a patient’s quality of life are often considerable. Often, patients who wait for years before having the joint replacement remark that they wish they had not suffered as long as this did before taking this step.
The benefits of joint replacement surgery include: Enhanced and restored mobility; reduced pain, and in many cases, complete elimination of pain; and full performance and function for numerous years following the procedure.
With any surgical procedure, there are general risks that must be considered and discussed with your physician. Patients must be cleared for any procedure by their primary care physician, as well as the surgeon. It’s also important to note that each individual and outcome is different. The healing process is different for everyone, but overall, the effectiveness of total joint replacement is very positive and should be considered. If you are suffering from joint pain, take the time to discuss your options with your physician. It may change your life.
Donald Nenno, M.D., is an orthopaedic surgeon who practices at Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara Regional Surgery Center. He graduated from Brown University and completed his residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. He has offices in Lockport, Buffalo and Niagara Falls. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nenno, call (716) 883-4201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.