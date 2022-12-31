Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV are similar in that they are all caused by a virus. This makes them difficult to treat because we cannot use antibiotics to treat them; antibiotics are reserved for infections that are caused by bacteria. Antibiotics have special properties that target certain components in bacteria that viruses do not have, making them ineffective.
We have been able to develop a select few medications that are helpful in treating and preventing viral infections that are surging through the public currently. For all viral infections, we try to treat the symptoms to keep the patient more comfortable.
Symptoms may include fever, cough, chills, sinus/chest congestion, runny nose and general malaise. Symptoms may be treated with over-the-counter medicines that you purchase at your pharmacy such as:
— Acetaminophen (analgesic/fever reducer), used for fever, pain, headache, and body aches.
— Ibuprofen (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug), used for fever, pain, headache, and body aches.
— Dextromethorphan (cough suppressant), used to stop coughing.
— Loratadine/fexofenadine/cetirizine (antihistamine), used to help stop post-nasal drip, watery eyes and runny nose.
— Pseudoephedrine (decongestant), to relieve pressure and congestion in your sinuses.
Non-virus specific prescription medications include steroids (to reduce inflammation), cough suppressants, and inhalers (to open the airways in your lungs). Prescription medications that target the virus specifically are:
— Oseltamivir (Tamiflu). This is used to treat influenza A and B; it prevents the release of more flu virus into the body. It is important to take this within two days of feeling flu symptoms for the drug to be effective in shortening the length of the flu. This can also be used in certain cases to help prevent the flu in patients who have been recently exposed to influenza.
— Molnupiravir (Lagevrio). This is used to treat COVID-19; it stops the coronavirus from replicating. It is important to take this within five days of symptom onset to receive the most benefit from the medication.
— Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir (Paxlovid). This is used to treat COVID-19; it binds to the virus and prevents it from replicating. It is important to start taking this within five days of symptom onset to get the most benefit out of the medication.
— Palivizumab. This is used to help prevent RSV. It is given to very high-risk pediatric patients every month to help prevent infection and complications from the illness.
— Ribavirin. This is used to treat RSV. It is a solution that is inhaled into the lungs. It works by increasing mutations in the virus to prevent viable replications.
These medications are not for all patients and circumstances, so be sure to check with your healthcare provider to seek out the treatment that is right for you. In many cases, the symptomatic treatment of a virus is the best course of action.
