During the month of April, we turn our focus on Parkinson’s disease in order to heighten our awareness and understanding. Learning more about the disease helps us to support individuals and their family members. An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. are living with the chronic movement disorder known as Parkinson’s disease, including singer/songwriter Neil Diamond and actor Michael J. Fox. While the majority of people who develop the disease are over the age of 50, about 10% of younger people will experience early onset or young onset symptoms.
Parkinson’s disease is progressive, meaning that many of its symptoms become worse over time. As a movement disorder, it can affect an individual’s ability to perform daily activities. Some of the common motor symptoms include stiffness or rigidity of the muscles, tremors (a form of rhythmic shaking), and slowness of movement. In addition, Parkinson’s disease can cause pain, constipation, anxiety, depression, sleep problems and fatigue as well as difficulty with thinking, speech and swallowing. Parkinson’s disease symptoms and the severity of those symptoms will depend on the individual, and will change with each new stage of the disease.
According to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, “while there is presently no definitive test for Parkinson’s, it can often be identified by a general neurologist, who is trained to diagnose and treat neurologic disorders. To avoid misdiagnosis, consultation with a movement disorder specialist (MDS) is recommended.”
Dopamine, a neurotransmitter that allows neurons (or nerve cells) to communicate, helps to regulate movement. If someone has Parkinson’s disease, they’ll have reduced levels of dopamine, caused by a reduced number of the nerve cells that produce this important chemical transmitter. Some therapies are intended to increase dopamine levels. Researchers believe that when a protein known as “alpha-synuclein” clumps together, the condition contributes to the onset of Parkinson’s disease. Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, many treatments and therapies are available to manage the symptoms and progression of the disease.
Medications used to treat the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease have proven highly effective. If your neurologist or movement disorder specialist recommends a medication therapy, they’ll want to work closely with you to monitor its efficacy, which can change over time. Adjusting the dosage, or changing to a different medication altogether, may be necessary in order for you to realize the best possible outcomes.
Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies are of great importance in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Physical therapy, and during early stages of the disease a specially designed exercise program, improves walking and gait, balance, flexibility and strength. Occupational therapy improve, and help to prolong, the fine motor skills necessary for the activities of daily living such as writing, dressing, meal prep, etc. Speech therapy addresses the progressive difficulties associated with speaking and swallowing.
Some Parkinson’ disease patients are good candidates for a relatively new surgical option known as deep brain stimulation. Approved by the FDA, the procedure involves implanting an electrode into a targeted area of the brain. The electrodes are stimulated through a connection to a pacemaker-like device located under the skin in the chest.
Many believe that implementing dietary or lifestyle changes — such as a specialized exercise program — should be part of the standard treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Before starting any new program, consult with a certified practitioner who specializes in Parkinson’s disease. Physical activities performed at a moderate intensity like Tai Chi, boxing, yoga, dance, strength and resistance training or cardiovascular exercise (e.g. walking on a treadmill, riding a stationary bike) can be beneficial in slowing the progression of symptoms. Additionally, patients have seen improvements in overall balance, flexibility, core strength and motor skills – lowering their risk of falls.
The American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA), offers a variety of educational resources, virtual classes, support and presentations for individuals and their families. To learn more, visit: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/upcoming-events/
Having a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can feel daunting, but learning how to manage its symptoms in order to live a long, full life is empowering. If you are experiencing any symptoms identified above speak with your primary care physician. As always, knowledge is power and early interventions enable broader treatment options which can result in a higher quality — and better enjoyment — of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.