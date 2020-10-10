EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Vaccines: A key to childhood health

Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent serious illness in children and adults. There is no controversy over that. Vaccine programs in the United States have been quite successful in reducing the number of children affected by many highly contagious diseases, including measles, rubella, mumps, diphtheria and polio. Now that schools are starting to resume classes, it is important to review your children’s, and your own, immunization status and make sure that everyone is up-to date.
Here are some important facts about vaccines and why everyone should receive the recommended immunizations.
How do vaccines work? The immune system functions to protect the body against illness and infection. When an organism (bacteria or virus) is foreign to the body, the immune system detects the organism and responds by creating antibodies. Antibodies fight the infection and help the person to recover.
Vaccines work by stimulating your immune system to produce antibodies. However, unlike bacteria and viruses, vaccines do not cause the person to become ill in order to develop these antibodies.
Are vaccines safe for children and adults? Many parents are concerned about the risks of vaccines. However, vaccines have a long record of being a safe and effective way of preventing disease. In most cases, the benefits of vaccinating a child are far greater than any potential risks. Most vaccines are safe and cause few if any serious side effects. Very rarely, serious side effects do occur.
Immunizations helps to reduce a child's, families' and even an entire community's chances of becoming ill by decreasing the number of people who could get sick and then transmit the infection to others. This process of protection is sometimes referred to as "herd immunity."
A concern was a possible relationship between certain specific vaccines and the development of autism. Despite this concern, there is no scientific evidence that receiving these vaccines causes or increases the risk of developing autism.
To prevent a child from getting any of the diseases for which vaccine protection is available, children should begin receiving vaccines within the first few months of life. This allows the child to be protected from common childhood illnesses as well as illnesses that can develop during adulthood.
The timing of vaccines is important. The recommended immunization schedule has been carefully studied; it is important not to delay your child's vaccines. Some vaccines are most effective when given to children at a particular age or in combination with other vaccines.
Your healthcare provider can provide you with specific information about the immunizations that you and your child may need. Since timing is very important, just about everyone should be receiving their flu vaccine this month. The influenza vaccine does not prevent illnesses such as the common cold, common flu or strep throat. “True influenza” is a very serious illness that can last for 1 to 2 weeks and cause serious illness and even death in children and adults alike.
The vaccine is recommended for all children six months and older, particularly those who:
— Have chronic medical conditions (e.g., lung or heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, weakened immune conditions, nervous system disorders).
— Live with a person who is at high risk for complications of influenza (e.g., someone with chronic lung disease).
If you have questions or concerns about influenza vaccines or immunizations for your children in general, please consult your physician.
Colin J. McMahon, MD, CPE, of DMP Medicine is the chief of Eastern Niagara Hospital's Hospitalist program.
