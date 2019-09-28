EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Vitamin B12 deficiency

This past week, Sept. 19-25, was designated National Vitamin B12 Deficiency Awareness Week. This week was established to help create greater awareness about the causes, symptoms and complications of this disorder. Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that each person needs in the body for the production of red blood cells. It is also needed to help maintain the central nervous system.
The human body does not create B12 on its own; therefore, it is important for individuals to consume foods rich in vitamin B12 such as fish, poultry and eggs. Although most people can store vitamin B12 in their bodies, there are some conditions which may lead to an inability to absorb the vitamin and this leads to a deficiency.
B12 deficiencies are not overly common in healthy adults. But those who suffer from Crohn's disease or celiac disease, disorders that damage the small intestines where B vitamin absorption occurs, are more prone to a B12 deficiency. Research by the National Institutes of Health reported that pregnant women, alcoholics and infants are also more prone to B12 deficiencies.
Diagnosis of the B12 deficiency is difficult in the early stages when symptoms are generally not present. Once the deficiency becomes chronic, it can lead to a condition known as B12 deficiency anemia, leaving the afflicted person at risk for a lack of oxygen perfusion and neurological damage.
A chronic B12 deficiency can also lead to nerve damage and a condition known as peripheral neuropathy. Each body contains two sets of peripheral nerves. One set carries information from the brain and spinal cord to your muscles and organs and the second set relays information from the skin, joints and organs back to your brain. When the body lacks Vitamin B12, damage to the nerves can take place over time. Damage to sensory nerves results in changes to sensation, while damage to motor fibers interferes with muscle control. When the nerves of the autonomic system are damaged, it can affect voluntary and involuntary functions, such as internal organs and blood pressure.
Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy depend on where the damage to the nerves occurs. The damage often occurs in the arms, hands, legs and feet. Sensory fiber damage can cause symptoms of pain, tingling, numbness and burning. When a B12 deficiency causes damage to the motor fibers it can often interfere with muscle control, causing weakness, loss of dexterity and loss of muscle. In some cases, this can manifest as difficulty breathing or swallowing, paralysis and falls. Autonomic nerve damage can cause symptoms seemingly unrelated to the nerves such as abdominal bloating, constipation, blurred vision, diarrhea, dizziness and impotence in men.
Usually, vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms start gradually. Nerve damage is often noticed first in the longest nerves, such as those in toes. If the B12 deficiency goes untreated, symptoms will continue to worsen. In some cases, if the afflicted person does not begin treatment within six months of the onset of symptoms, damage to the nerves can be permanent.
Treatment generally begins with treating the underlying B12 deficiency. Modifications to the diet are very important. Physicians may also give injections of B12 to rapidly treat the deficiency, while monitoring dietary changes. Individuals who suffer from permanent malabsorption disorders may require long-term or lifelong B12 injections as the body cannot absorb oral B12.
Dr. Baljinder Singh is board certified in neurology, epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. For appointments, call 434-6093. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Hospital System. For additional information, call Carolyn Moore, ENHS director of community relations, at 514-5505.
