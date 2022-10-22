Heart disease is the leading cause of death among males in the United States. However, the American Heart Association also reports that heart disease kills more women aged 65 and older than all cancers combined. As the leading cause of death, particularly after menopause, women are more likely to die of heart disease than of breast cancer, which is the leading cancer in women. Each year, more than 400,000 women in the United States die from heart disease. The statistics in Western New York are significantly higher than the national average.
Heart disease usually affects women later in life, when their estrogen levels drop after menopause. Risk factors for the disease are similar to those in men, including family history, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, depression, stress, poor diet, smoking, lack of exercise and being overweight.
Risk factors are similar, but signs and symptoms of a heart attack sometimes vary between men and women. Chest pain and pressure lasting more than a few minutes are the most recognized symptoms of a heart attack in both sexes, but the symptoms are sometimes more subtle in women. There are several significant warning signs that women should also look out for:
— Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, shoulder, neck, jaw or stomach.
— Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.
— Nausea or vomiting
— Sweating
— Light headedness or dizziness
— Unusual fatigue
The importance of calling 9-1-1 immediately upon the onset of heart attack symptoms is critical. Every second counts when someone is having a heart attack. When in doubt, play it safe and seek medical attention. Remember, every person experiences different symptoms and in varying intensities. Some or all signs may be present and sometimes these symptoms come and go.
Advances in medicine now give heart attack victims the benefit of new medications and treatments that were unavailable in years past. A victim’s greatest chances of survival occurs in the first 60 minutes following a heart attack — provided he or she receives medical care.
In conclusion, women (as well as men) should be aware that the incidence of heart disease is considerable and it increases with age. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack can mean the difference between life and death. Schedule a physical, avoid cardiac risk factors and seek the advice of a physician if you have any concerns about heart disease or changes in health.
Suresh Sofat, MD, specializes in internal medicine and cardiology at 64 Davison Court, Lockport. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
