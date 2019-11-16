Edmund Fitzgerald tribute on deck

The Lewiston Council on the Arts this week will honor the 44th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the freight ship that met its end during a storm on Lake Superior in the mid-1970s.
"A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" will be a multi-media, multi-sensory event hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar. He'll open the event with a presentation explaining the ship's history, the timeline of the sinking and theories about what caused it to capsize, killing 29 crew members.
Local musicians Bruce Wojick, Jamie Holka, Dave Thurman and Jeremy Hoyle will perform music with a nautical theme, including Gordon Lightfoot's tribute to the doomed freighter, "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Additionally, guest artist Justin Higner of Maritime Artworks, will exhibit a model sculpture of the ship.
The evening will also feature the "Edmund Fitzgerald Porter," made by Great Lakes Brewery, which will be on tap all night. There will also be prizes and give-aways for guests.
"A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St., Lewiston. The event is free for Lewiston Council on the Arts members or $5 for non-members.
For more information, contact the Lewiston Council on the Arts by phone at 754-0166 or online at www.artcouncil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.