Electrifying Niagara and more -- tour guides lead the way

Spend much time on Goat Island admiring the Tesla Statue, American Falls and view of the gorge below and you are sure to encounter them.
Tour guides.
This past weekend, there were multiple tours going on including some from Over the Falls Tours.
Guide Tom Kerr had a group including folks from Washington, D.C. and Brazil. Limits were about 30. Today, many groups are down to 18. Last Saturday, his group was shivering in the wind. They weren’t ready for the cold.
Online, the daily tours for adults run $116.96 at www.overthefallsniagara.com
Included is a four- to five-hour guided tour, a ride on the Maid of the Mist, a visit to the Cave of the Winds and the wisdom of guides like Kerr or Marcello Rotella.
Kerr said he’s been leading tours for about 15 years. He likes the job because “nobody is on your back telling you what to do.”
Rotella has lived in the Niagara Falls since moving here from Italy as a child. He works hard at keeping tours interesting.
“I like to tell people Tesla is the father of electricity,” he explained. “You have to make it fun.”
Kerr embellishes a bit, explaining that as brilliant as Tesla was he wasn't a great businessman because he often failed to patent his inventions.
The guides said they work four or five days a week leading one tour at a time.
They see a lot, both the majesty and the tragedy, Kerr said, pointing to where he saw police dogs search for a missing Buffalo State student recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.