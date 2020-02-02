Event celebrates women's right to vote

In honor of the 100th anniversary marking women’s right to vote, The History Center is celebrating with a Soup and Story program guided by historian and author, Susan Eck.
The event will be held at noon on Saturday at the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, and will feature a narrative journey through the life and career of Ada Davenport Kendall, a woman who helped change the course of history with her meticulous efforts and quick wit.
Susan Eck will discuss the efforts of gifted Buffalo columnist, Ada Davenport in a presentation titled, “Emblem of Equality: Woman Suffrage in WNY.” Ada heroically advocated for women’s rights during the 1920s when many did not have a voice. She was a passionate pioneer who wrote about everything from fashion to nature and the metaphysical. As a journalist, she even had an entire newspaper column in the Buffalo Express that ran for 16 years. Hear her words as Susan leads us through history and explains why Ada was willing to go to prison for her cause.
Soup and Story will begin at noon with a variety of homemade soups and desserts, followed by the “Emblem of Equality” presentation. Reservations are necessary by calling the History Center at 434-7433. The suggested donation is $5 per person. Limited to 50 people.
