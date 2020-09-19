A while ago, I penned a column on what to expect when you visit the wineries along the Niagara Wine Trail. With all that has happened, we all have new restrictions, protocols and policies.
Today, we are required to have guests seated at a table for the tasting. When you walk in, you wear your mask. While you are seated, you may take it off.
Because guests are seating, the tastings are much more relaxed. Guests tend to linger, ask questions, and enjoy the tastings more. Personally, I am enjoying the repartee with our guests.
Many of us are using plastic cups for the tastings. Whether you do a tasting or purchase a glass, we give you a disposable cup.
The food purchase is a state requirement. Most wineries have snacks available. Some have a more extensive menu.
Between guests, we wash and sanitize the area. If guests have used the restroom, we sanitize that as well.
Some wineries have laminated lists that are wiped down; others have posters.
Tables and chairs take more space than a group standing at a bar. Our tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Therefore, many of us restrict the number of guests at a time.
What do I mean by restrict the number of guests? Reservations are required at many wineries. It does not matter if you are a group of two or a group of six. We need to make sure that everyone can enjoy their tastings, that we can clean and that social distancing protocols are maintained.
This also means that many wineries do not accept limousine or bus groups. That is why I referred to a group of six above. While larger groups may be willing to split up, for the winery, the cleaning procedures create longer wait times.
The Niagara Wine Trail website (www.NiagaraWineTrail.org) has a spreadsheet listing each winery’s policies. Most wineries have e-newsletters, Facebook pages and other social media postings with this information. You can email or call with your questions. Some wineries require notice; others have their phone number posted next to the door for you to call.
While no one knows how long this will last, we are doing what we can to ensure the health of our guests and staff. We are doing our best to follow the various rules and regulations while keeping our tastings fun, informative and personal. We look forward to your visit. Cheers!
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.