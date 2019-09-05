Fall brings new shows, streamers, chance of bigger TV tabs  

ASSOCIATED PRESSThis image released by HGTV shows the cast of "The Brady Bunch," from left, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams. The cast will join forces with HGTV stars including Jonathan and Drew Scott for a makeover on the house used for exterior shots in the 1969-74 sitcom. “A Very Brady Renovation,” premieres on Sept. 9.