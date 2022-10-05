The fall 2022 Music at the Taylor lineup has been announced by the Kenan Center. The first concert, slated for Saturday, is Buffaluxus, poetry by Michael Basinski and blues, folk and new music by Don Metz that embraces a colorful and humorous look at Buffalo's past.
Additional shows in the lineup are by:
— F.A.R. on Oct. 29. Lockport native Drew Azzinaro plays guitar and provides vocals for the trio, which will perform songs from their newest album, "Ordinary Moments", alongside favorites from blues, classic rock, jazz and soul. To celebrate Halloween, the band members will dress up and audience members are encouraged to do the same.
— Saranaide on Nov. 5. The Buffalo-based vocalist, songwriter and musician's unique sound is inspired by Latin American music, soul and jazz. Her performance "Elements of She" is choreographed by Robin Hibbert.
— Buffalo Jazz Collective Holiday Celebration on Nov. 19.
All concerts take place in the 150-seat Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., from 7 to 9 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.kenancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.