Adventure Homestays Abroad, a company which organizes accommodations for foreign exchange students, is searching for local families to host its latest group of students.
This is the second group of students Adventure Homestays Abroad has brought to Niagara County since filing a coordinator here earlier this year. So far, all the students to participate in the program locally have been from Germany, including the students in the upcoming group, who will be in town from April 5 to 25.
Anyone can be a host family, they only need to be able to provide each student with their own bed and need to have a healthy environment to house each student in. Those who have been host families in the past would be considered ideal candidates and all interested families will be subject to a home visit.
Students will be attending Cardinal O'Hara High School during their stay, but host families don't have to live immediately near the school in order to qualify.
Students will stay for three weeks and attend school four days a week, with the fifth day of the week being used for local excursions so the students can get out and explore the area. Weekends will be for spending time with their host families.
Adventure Homestays Abroad hosts trips in multiple countries across Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Potential host families are welcome to apply at any time during the year by filling out an application at www.adventurehomestays.org.
Anyone who is interested in hosting a student or one of their chaperones can learn more by contacting Jennifer Eisenman at 454-2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.