Finally, live music is wafting back to weekends

Shawn Duchscherer is a full-time musician who played his first “gig” at the fifth grade talent show.
He was terrified.
“I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember opening up my case, my hands were shaking. Excited, thinking I was going to be a rock star. Nervous, didn’t want to mess up the song we wrote. Butterflies,” he said. “And it still happens. Every time I play, I have butterflies, I feel nervous. If it’s playing ‘Happy Birthday’ for my nephew and I’m performing for everybody, there’s a little bit of (panic). … (and I say), ‘Do it the best you can. Be prepared for this.’ As soon as I get the guitar on and it’s tuned up, then it shifts into – I’m ready.”
Duchscherer runs a small shop, Cadence Music, in Clarence. He said he’s luckier than a lot of people in the business, because he’s been teaching music for years; as a teenager he subbed for his own teacher. While he had to close his shop during the COVID-19 lockdown, he was able to keep students learning through Zoom sessions.
However, “gigging” or “playing out” was off the table. Duchscherer always planned his shows six months in advance and March 8 was his last show before New York state started shutting down.
Being a professional musician involves a lot more than just showing up somewhere to sing or play an instrument, according to Duchscherer.
“Once adulthood hit, it was like, oh OK ... I need to eat, where can I play?” he said. “It was going to clubs. ‘Do you want live music? Here’s my recording,’ asking venues to play ... . (There’s) a lot of work in the booking field, in the promotional field and the practice field, not just getting there and playing.”
In addition to teaching music, during the lockdown and phased reopening, Duchscherer recorded three songs online.
“I did some motivational videos ... . I did a ‘Yesterday’ by the Beatles, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Crazy,’" he said. "My point of view for ‘Yesterday’ was how I long for yesterday, I can’t believe the time we’re in; ‘Over the Rainbow,’ dreaming of something else, dreaming of positive things; ‘Crazy’ was more of like, ‘I’m a full-time musician, owning a business. I’m crazy for loving you, music. This has been my entire life’s work! Am I crazy?'”
As opportunities to perform live return with reopening of venues, Duchsherer is playing it safe. He's performing in areas like the Finger Lakes region, which wasn't hit as hard by the virus as Erie and Niagara counties.
“I started booking some solo shows in the Finger Lakes region and the counties that had low cases. They don’t have big cities, so they don’t have a lot of cases,” he said. “These small towns out there, I do solo, so they didn’t have to be afraid of a band coming in, people coming over. I have a very small footprint when I play solo. I can be socially distant – all the clubs I’ve played at are socially distant – so that’s kind of what I set up for myself for the summer. ... It keeps me working, it keeps me sharing with everybody.”
Duchscherer believes solo and duo acts are on the rise now, or will be soon, due to the pandemic.
“It’s just less people than any band. It’s generally cheaper for the restaurants or the venues," he said. "For now."
That all being said, Duchscherer was already getting ready for his next gig as he was interviewed for this article. It was a Friday night and he was ready.
“I’m playing a socially distant wedding shower,” he said. “Sort of background music for a socially distant event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.