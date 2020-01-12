The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is offering a number of free education programs about dementia and support services for those living with dementia and caregivers all across the region and has a number of programs scheduled in Niagara County this month.
Chapter experts will present Healthy Living for your Brain and Body in Niagara Falls at 3 p.m. Jan. 27. The free class, at the Niagara Falls Library LaSalle Branch, 8728 Buffalo Avenue, provides recommendations in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement for promoting health aging.
“We've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.” says WNY Chapter Program Director Rachel Rotach. “This program provides hands-on tools to help you incorporate recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.”
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged by calling 626-0600, ext. 313 or 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 800-272-3900
Additionally, the chapter oversees several monthly caregiver support group meetings across the county, which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:
• 5:30 Tuesday — St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2239 West Creek Road, Burt
• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxton Street, Lockport
• 1 p.m. Wednesday – Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Adult Day, 3780 Commerce Court #11, North Tonawanda
Niagara County residents also have access to caregiving resources and programs close to home through the chapter’s partnership with the local Office for the Aging. To learn more about OFA caregiver resources, call 438-3030.
