It is a mystery why, as you research early Lockport, you find so many manufacturing operations and innovative small businesses, many more than the size of the village would indicate. This industry could be attributed to the waterpower produced by the mill races running off the drop in elevation of the Erie Canal. There were dozens of mills below the locks powered by the valuable waterpower. A walk today on the towpath below the locks, to the north and the upper south canal bank, following the old mill races, will uncover foundations of these early mills.
On the heels of mill race power, steam power soon followed and then inexpensive electricity. Consequently mill race power was needed less, but the effect of the canal’s early contributions to development, a core of experienced, inventive residents with manufacturing knowledge, fast communication up and down the canal, and the ability to easily ship goods, all remained. I once named Lockport the “Detroit of Niagara County” because in Niagara County, at the turn of the 20th century, Lockport had the most manufacturers of horseless carriages. A partial look at this abundance of skills would note five motor vehicles companies that manufactured in the early 1900s: American Motor Truck, Covert Motor Vehicle, Lockport Bicycle Works, S.B.M Steam and Dussault Foundry.
More research uncovers that Harrison Radiator Company, Holly Manufacturing Company and, surprisingly, 16 gunsmith shops, were all founded in Lockport. Expert opinion is the early, heavily used firearms often needed repair and these gunsmiths were rebuilding and manufacturing guns, often making their own parts, and buying components to produce their own brands.
The first recorded shop was Samuel Buchanan’s in 1830. The last directory advertisement was in 1877. Here I will highlight a few of these craftsmen who called Lockport, New York, home.
“Warranted to hit right if aimed right” was the motto of Lockport resident James Lewis Sr., one of two listed Black gunsmiths in New York state, who manufactured and repaired firearms in Lockport from 1832 until 1850. This early shop was located “at the new stand, opposite the American Hotel” according to his advertising. The American Hotel was located where the Farmers and Mechanics Bank building is now, at the intersection of Main and Locust streets.
Elliot W. Cook ran a sporting goods store from 1847 until 1862, with fishing and hunting equipment, and he manufactured his own firearms; the business' last address was 99 Main Street. One of Cook's more interesting rifles was a double barrel rotating long gun, which is found in the collection of Clarence resident Larry Schuknecht. Cook was a major manufacturer of firearms in Lockport.
Seth Millard ran gun shops on Main Street from approximately 1865 until 1877. Millard once worked for the large New York state-based gun manufacturer E. Remington and Sons. He is credited with producing a number of rifles and shotguns including a Maynard percussion breechloader, a double barrel percussion shotgun and a heavy target rifle, all the finest quality.
Lockport must have been a little wilder in the last half of the 19th century, as the Lockport City Directory in 1874-75 listed the Repasz brothers as running a saloon and gunsmith shop together. John Repass (Repasz) is recorded as a gunsmith at 113 Main Street, and Lyman, his brother, at the same address, operated Sullivan and Co.’s Saloon (the gun shop was upstairs). Later John Repasz’s gun shop is found at 147 East Avenue.
The locally manufactured firearms that remain in collections today are beautiful with finely finished wood, fancy metal work, and sturdy octagon barrels. Lockport’s 16 gunsmiths were hand crafting and repairing firearms in the years 1830 through1877. As you look at black powder guns now, they look like museum pieces, but during the 1800s they were used on a regular basis for hunting small game, dealing with bears, wolves, rattlesnakes and vermin on farms, and government-organized militia training.
In New York state, by 1830 militia service was required of every able man aged 18 to 45 years. Teachers, ministers, state officers, firemen and students were exempt. There was a lot of activity found in the local records, for example in the County Supervisors Journal 1839-1840, 37 men were paid $1 each for “Service in the Militia called out by the sheriff.” Another announcement in the Niagara Democrat, June 26th, 1851, stated that “…the 66th Regt. will commence Military Exercises at Camp Riley next Monday in the beautiful field prepared for that purpose on Pioneer Hill west of Transit Street”. (Note: Camp Riley was in the north end, roughly North Transit Street west on the escarpment into what is now Outwater Park). According to newspaper accounts and past Niagara County Historian Clarence O. Lewis there were numerous early training camps: Camp Riley, Camp Wilson on Upper Mountain Road in Cambria, Camp Cuyler on the island in Wilson, Camp Townsend in Olcott and Camp Niagara (1858) at the old county fairgrounds in the south section of the city of Lockport.
As with the manufacturing of the early horseless buggies, in gunsmithing there was an easily seen exchange between the shops, with apprentices, their places of employment and successor information listed in the directories; and, in research, many of the same names and addresses appear. For example, gunsmith Seth Millard is listed in 1876 as living at 99 Main Street (over the New York “T” Store), the same address of gunsmith Elliot W. Cook. Lockport was a training campus for gunsmiths. Most of the stores were downtown, on or just off Main Street. You could walk to all of these locations in a few minutes; the small town facilitated communication.
Larry Schuknecht, a gunsmith and expert on antique firearms, thinks that the Erie Canal played an important part in the development of the firearms business in Lockport. The skills of the craftsmen who came to the village to work in the mills were transferable; and many travelers on the canal were heading west, to the frontier, and as they traveled they bought rifles in Lockport for their own use and maybe an extra one to sell. Schuknecht discovered that many of the guns made in Lockport are not found locally, they're out west.
Lockport was born with a “mechanical heart, …. the locks”, Lockport native and noted geographer Patrick McGreevy once stated. That challenging beginning, that tough cut through the escarpment, has in some way always thrust Lockport forward.
My thanks to Larry Schuknecht, of Dutchman Wood Works in Clarence Center, for his assistance and use of his extensive files regarding early firearms to compose this article.
