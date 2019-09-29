There is such power in any individual giving of their time in service to others. It is so inspiring, so energizing and so humbling, requiring dedication, patience and compassion. Volunteerism is an act of kindness filled with understanding, empathy and love. Thanks to annual funding provided by United Way of Greater Niagara (UWGN), the Volunteer Center at HANCI (also known at the Health Association of Niagara County, Inc.) has made the Niagara region a better place for our community’s oldest residents.
The Volunteer Center at HANCI provides volunteer opportunities through the three Senior Corps program of the Corporation for National & Community Service- the Senior Companion Program, the Foster Grandparent Program and the RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.) Each program empowers adults age 55 and older to help make their community a better place to live through volunteering their time and effort in a variety of capacities. Not only do volunteers make a real difference in the lives of the people they serve, but they also stay active and connected in the community, feel a sense of independence, and gain confidence. All three programs are committed to serving their community and enriching the lives of older adults and are possible because of the generosity of partners like United Way of Greater Niagara (UWGN).
“We could not do what we do without collaborative, supportive relationships with our community partners, like UWGN,” said John Kinner, President and CEO of HANCI. “This is how we provide the best services possible and respond to the ever-changing needs of our community.”
One great example of how United Way of Greater Niagara dollars benefit HANCI and the community we serve is our Senior Companion Program, which matches individuals age 55 or older with seniors in need of support services or companionship throughout Niagara County. This program has enriched the lives of older adults since 1980 and there is NO charge for services.
Senior Companions provide friendship to their clients and assist with daily tasks necessary to maintain independence like taking them shopping, transportation to the doctor, running errands, meal preparation, social activities, etc. Senior Companion visits frequently allow earlier discharge from rehab facilities/hospitals, as well as provide respite and a personal break from the role of caregivers to family members who care for an elderly person in their home.
Brenda Archie-Cunningham has been a Senior Companion for five years and has given almost nine-thousand volunteer hours servicing between three and five clients a week. She is best known for her beautiful smile, abundance of energy and outstanding ability to engage each senior she encounters.
“I can’t say enough about the great things I am able to do as a volunteer with the Senior Companion Program,” said Mrs. Cunningham. “Recently, I had a client who was wheelchair bound who was advised to start walking with her walker. We worked at it together and through positive encouragement, in just a few short months, she was out of her wheelchair. She was so happy and confident in her newfound independence. She has lost weight and is breathing so much better. The sense of accomplishment we both felt was something special. I am proud to be a part of their happiness, improved health and well-being.”
HANCI also greatly appreciates UWGN’s initiatives to give back to our community through their “Day of Caring” program. For the last several years, UWGN volunteers have given their time to assist HANCI with “wish list” projects that might not be done otherwise. Some of these projects include bringing our gardens back to life, tackling clean-up jobs in our storage areas, assisting with a basement rehab plan – and so much more. These efforts mean a great deal to HANCI staff and prove the community really does recognize the importance of the work we do.
HANCI is so very thankful for the support of UWGN, which allows us to make a positive impact on the lives of the thousands of people we serve annually. We sincerely thank all the UWGN supporters who give and volunteer. HANCI could not do it without you.
John Kinner is the executive director at HANCI. If you are interested in learning more about HANCI or want to become a volunteer, please call our office at 285-8224 or visit our website at hanci.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.