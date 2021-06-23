Garden Party and flower show at the shrine

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Lewiston will be the location for the 8th annual outdoor Garden Party & Flower Show, a fundraiser for the shrine, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The evening will include a cash wine & beer tent, free fresh fried dough, appetizers served at 4 p.m., a gourmet buffet served at 6 p.m., a plant and basket auction, raffles, a hanging basket sale, a “Ladies’ & Men’s Hat Contest,” and music.
The gourmet buffet menu includes apricot brandy-glazed chicken tenders, roasted pork tenderloin with apple stuffing, salads, pasta, roasted veggie platters, and assorted fresh-baked desserts.
The event will also feature a two-day basket and plant auction from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this portion of the event, to be held in the Shrine’s Cafeteria, will require masks and social distancing. The event is wheelchair accessible.
Garden Party Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Shrine’s Beautification Fund.
Fatima Shrine is located on Swann Rd. off Rt 18. For more information call 754-7489.
