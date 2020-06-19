Garth Brooks 'Experience' driving into Niagara

Garth Brooks, country music superstar, will be on the big screens at 300 drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada on June 27, including Transit Drive-In in Lockport and Sunset Drive-In in Middleport.
Garth Brooks: A Drive-in Concert Experience will take place in a time when live concerts are still on pause as Western New York continues its reopening process.
“The large concert promoters realized they can’t do concerts in arenas, because of COVID-19, so they turned to drive-ins,” Transit Drive-In owner-operator Rick Cohen said. “On a small scale we can have a concert experience that’s safe for the performers and our guests.”
In a media release announcing his livestreamed show, Brooks described himself as "excited" to perform again. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” he said.
In the midst of the pandemic, which has changed American life dramatically in only a few months, show producer Encore Live recognized a demand for "safe entertainment options" for families during summertime, founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said.
Safety is the name of the game, according to Cohen. At the drive-in, cars will be directed to park 10 to 12 feet apart, and while visitors can bring lawn chairs and watch the show outside their vehicles, they should maintain social distancing. Masks must be worn in the restrooms and the snack bar, he said.
Brooks' concert is only the first music-focused show that Transit Drive-In will host this year, Cohen said.
“We’re bringing the concert experience to the drive-in during this period of time when venues can’t be open for music-lovers. When those venues start to reopen, we’ll go back to being a normal drive-in, and that’s good," he said. "We’re just filling a need for the time being.”
Tickets for Garth Brooks: A Drive-in Concert Experience are $100 per carload (limited to six individuals). Get them at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
