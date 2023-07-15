Ospreys had been absent from this area since the DDT pollution era but with a hacking program on the New York State Oak Orchard Wildlife Area from 1992 to 1994 they were re-introduced. At the present time we have osprey nests on all our refuge areas and also in the surrounding area.
The osprey is about 2-feet long and will have a wingspan of up to 6 feet. They are brown above and white below with a white head that has a dark brown strip through the eye and on the side of the face. When they are soaring the wings show a distinct bend at the wrist giving a “M” shape wing silhouette. This is different from other raptors that have a straighter front wing edge. The eye on an adult is yellow while the immature it is an orange color. The male and female look almost identical except the male has a completely white breast while the females' white breast has short streaks of brown that form a mottled “necklace.”
Their vocalization consists of musical chirping being very loud and fast when an intruder gets too close to their nest.
The osprey’s talons are long, sharp and not grooved as in other birds of prey. This allows the claws to easily sink into a wet, struggling fish. He also has sharp spinally projections on the bottom of his feet that give him a firm grip on the fish. With these specialized feet he is also able to arrange the fish so it is held head first to reduce air resistance while he is flying.
This large fish hawk will hover high over a fish until it is with in 3 feet of the surface and then will dive feet-first into the water grabbing the fish. It is quite a sight to see the bird fold his wings back, drop like a rock and hit the water with a huge splash. He will lay on the water for a few seconds and then try to get airborne which is not easy with the fish in his talons. When he finally gets off the water and starts flying he will hesitate for a second and shake himself violently to remove as much water from his feathers as possible. He will then fly to a his favorite perch, usually a dead tree limb or snag, to eat it or may take it to the nest to feed the young ones if it is nesting season.
The fish hawk uses the same nest every year adding to it annually. They prefer to build their nest in a dead tree or snag one that is fairly open on the top so they can easily soar or glide into it with their long, narrow wings. Of course they look for nesting sites in an area over or near the water. They will build the nest anywhere these requirements can be found.
I have seen them on telephone and light poles, and on top of a stone crusher at a quarry. They will use channel markers, cliffs, duck blinds, abandon buildings, high-voltage towers and even on the ground on islands that give them protection from predators.
Ospreys will often choose man-made platforms on poles over natural nest sites, which is the case with our local nests. The nests are constructed mostly of sticks and grow bigger each year, eventually ending up as big as an eagle nest. It is quite a sight to see them collecting sticks by hitting dead branches with their feet while in flight and break them off to then be hauled to the nest. I have photographed them flying with limbs almost 7 feet long.
Generally two or three eggs are laid and the female does most of the 35-day incubation. The male does most of the hunting for food during incubation and while the young are in the early stages of development. The young birds will leave the nest when they are about 9 or 10 weeks old.
Recently I spent a few days near the first osprey nesting platform that was put up on the local DEC Wildlife Refuge Management Area back in 1992. I was involved with this project and had made a few improvements to the standard osprey nesting platform like using plastic-coated mesh for the bottom of the wooden frame instead of wood. My theory was the wood would eventually rot and come apart because of the debris build up over the years but the mesh would allow air to circulate underneath and prevent that. I also thought that placing 60 penny nails upright around the top of the 2-by-4 outside frame would help hold the sticks on the platform better when first building the nest.
Pat Feldman was the supervisor of the DEC's operations at our local WMA's at the time and built a number of these nesting structures. He obtained telephone poles to mount them on and borrowed a big hole auger to put these poles, with platforms attached, into the ground at various locations around the marshes. I was present when Pat put this first one up and teased him about the pole being slanted because the hole was too big and thus leaned. Pat was always ahead of the game and soon a truck with some boulders arrived to be placed in the hole to hold the pole straight while it was back filled.
While recently doing some photographing of the pair of ospreys nesting at this platform it made me happy that this was still in great shape after 30 years and still being successfully used. The ospreys cooperated very well and gave me some great shots. As I waited for them to provide some of these shots I couldn't help to think about some of the great things that were done “back in the day,” especially with the eagles and ospreys.
