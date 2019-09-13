The Great Pumpkin Farm’s Fall Festival will celebrate its 24th year as Western New York’s favorite fall destination when it opens at 10 a.m. today.
For seven consecutive weekends, the Fall Festival offers something for every age, including amusement rides; hayrides; corn maze; the pumpkins and mum patch; pumpkin cannon; shooting gallery; homemade donuts, pies, cookies and pastries; Halloween decorations and special events, such as the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, the Trebuchet Contest and Oinktoberfest and New York State’s BBQ Cook-off.
This year, the Great Pumpkin Farm has once again declared opening weekend to be Armed Forces Weekend, in collaboration with WNYHeroes, Inc. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNYHeroes representatives at the gate; they will also be permitted to bring one guest for free. WNYHeroes representatives will also be on hand at an informational booth in the Event Center at the Great Pumpkin Farm.
All attractions will be up and running on opening weekend, and additional entertainment will include Vinnie and Teddy, the ever-popular animatronic dinosaurs, who will roam the corn maze both days from noon until 4 p.m. looking for their prey, the Balloon Experts, who will amaze with their incredible balloon characters and designs and live music in The Witches Brew indoor or outdoor bar (weather depending).
New features added this year to the Fall Festival include a superheroes-themed corn mazeand the Witches Brew Bar, which will be open every weekend, with live music inside or out (depending on weather).
The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St. in Clarence. Admission is $8 per person; children 2 and under admitted free. Discounted tickets ($6.50) can be purchased at all Buffalo & Rochester Wegmans locations.
Complete event information is available at www.greatpumpkinfarm.com.
