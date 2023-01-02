The annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Center from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 19. The event draws anglers from various specialties, with exhibitions, classes and opportunities to learn from experts in the industry.
In its 8th year, the event boasts the largest fly-fishing show in New York state, featuring hands-on fly casting and fly-tying instruction, presentations by local and regional experts, a beginner fly-fishing school, and a novel fly-fishing social. The social will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 and will feature seminars, demonstrations, fly-fishing vendors selling the latest gear, along with free craft beer and finger foods.
The 2023 Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will offer private fly-tying classes as part of the four-day fly-fishing exhibition. One of the classes will be taught by fly-fishing guide and author, Rick Kustich, a well-known expert fly-tyer. Fly-fishing guides Scott Feltrinelli and Lindsay Agness will be onsite offering their expertise throughout the course of the weekend as well.
“The waterways in Western New York offer world-class fly-fishing opportunities, and the Greater Niagara Outdoor and Fishing Expo provides a unique opportunity for anglers of all levels to expand their knowledge base and learn from the best in the industry,” says Frank Campbell, director of Outdoor Promotions at Destination Niagara USA
Those interested in participating in specific demos and schools are encouraged to register early, as attendance is limited. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.