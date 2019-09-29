MEDINA — Robby Klino may be 52 years old, but when it comes to Halloween, he’s still just a kid.
Growing up, when most kids were looking forward to Christmas, Klino was anticipating Halloween.
Klino grew up in Medina, then lived and worked in Atlanta for 25 years, and moved back home in September 2018. He purchased a 1900-built home at 650 W. Center St., formerly owned by the Acer family.
“I have always loved Halloween,” Klino said. “When living in Atlanta, I usually flew back home to Medina for Christmas (and) wasn’t able to decorate my home. So, I decorated for Halloween.”
Klino’s obsession with Halloween was furthered when his mother started giving him pumpkins of all kinds. He has pumpkins made of plaster of Paris, paper mache, wood, glass and chenille. These are just part of the collection of Halloween decorations he has amassed.
“I travel a lot for work, and I’m a shopper,” Klino said. “I love garage sales and craft shows.”
Klino has decorated his home with MacKenzie-Childs, a line of ceramics, hand-painted imported furniture and home décor made in Aurora.
Last year he decided to share his Halloween-themed home with friends and neighbors by having a Halloween open house. He invited half a dozen vendors to set up in his home, and it was a huge success, he said.
“People love to come into someone else’s home, just to see their house,” Klino said.
This year, he has scheduled his open house, which he calls “The Happy Halloween House,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 6.
He already has nearly a dozen vendors signed up who will have unique Halloween décor, antiques, soaps, primitives, quilts and a Pop-Up Show. One special vendor will be Red Check Rustic from Albion.
Klino will also have a raffle for a piece of Mac-Kenzie Childs during the weekend. The money will go to PAWS.
“My Happy Halloween House is just a way to bring the community together and celebrate Halloween,” he said.
