The League of Women Voters is looking for smart and motivated high school students to apply for its annual youth conference, Students Inside Albany.
The three-day visit to the state capitol allows 60 high school students from every corner of New York to observe how legislation takes place. The 2020 conference will take place May 17-20. The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara (LWVBN) is inviting students from Western New York to apply for this all-expenses-paid opportunity to observe state government in action, as well as enjoy sightseeing and recreational activities.
Qualified students will be in 11th or 12th grade, maintain high grades and, especially, have an interest in government and the legislative process. Two students will be selected to represent LWVBN.
The SIA experience educates students about their responsibilities in a representative government. The League has sponsored SIA for more than 20 years, offering young people an opportunity to shadow their legislators, tour the Capitol and observe both the Senate and the Assembly.
The League encourages everyone to identify likely candidates among children, grandchildren, and friends. Interested students should contact the League office via phone at 716-986-4898 or via email to lwvbn@lwvbn.org for complete information and applications.
