Dozens of displays, hundreds of thousands of colored lights synched to festive seasonal music are on tap for visitors to the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show.
The show opened Friday and runs through Dec. 30 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds. The show begins at 5 p.m. and stays open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m.
Over a mile long, the experience lasts 20-25 minutes. Visit HolidayLightShow.com for ticket information and a full calendar of dates and times.
“Every year The Holiday Light Show works to present something new and unexpected,” Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the producer of The Holiday Light Show, said. "In Buffalo some of our favorite displays this year are the Grimm Brothers Christmas Fairytales, Twisting Tunnel and Dancing Emojis. There is so much more to enjoy, but I don’t want to give away all of the surprises.”
BOLD Media produces signature events and festivals including the Hollowed Harvest and Holiday Light Shows throughout the Northeast.
