The Historic Palace Theatre has undergone a temporary transformation, from the hub of Lockport’s performing scene to the home of Western New York’s most talented artisans and craftsmen and women. Through Sunday, the folks at Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market are hosting the second annual “Holiday Sip & Shop,” in which the stage, the house and the balcony are festooned with the wares of the region’s artisan community.
In November of 2020 partners Scott DeMott and John Pirrone, who is a full-time respiratory therapist at a local hospital, opened Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market at 6610 Shawnee Road. The market offers an array of decor items in styles including farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo-themed, vintage and shabby chic. Supplied by more than 110 award-winning local artisans, the market contains thousands of items: custom signs, floral arrangements, wreaths, antiques, handmade jewelry, repurposed furniture, hand-poured candles, textiles/clothing, metal art, concrete art, photography, handmade soaps and scrubs, pet accessories, barn art, glass art and more.
About Sip-and-Shop’s second year at the Palace, Pirrone said, “I had artisans and guests asking me before the first one even ended if this was going to become an annual event.”
“Rustic Buffalo has built its mission and vision to give back to the community and theater. The Palace is so very close to our hearts, it’s beautiful and one of a kind. Just like our artisans,” he added.
Sip-and-Shop opened Wednesday as a private event for artisans and their families. Thursday was opening day for the public.
Today, the market at the Palace is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is featuring Ladies’ & Limo Night with a live band from 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a live band “matinee” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
