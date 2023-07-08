GASPORT — The 21st annual Salt and Light festival will be held July 21 through July 23 on the grounds of Solid Rock Church, 8590 Rochester Road. Among the highlights are live performances by pop-Christian duo RENEE (sisters Riley and Rachael Renee), Lockport’s own The Voice competitor Joshua Vacanti, and the fourth annual Voice Box singing competition. Admission to the grounds is free all three days.
The 6 p.m. July 21 kickoff event is the New York Adult and Teen Challenge, which shares messages of hope and recovery for people battling addictions and seeking victory over a life of despair.
The opening concert, at 7:30 p.m., is by RENEE, whose music is described by the festival organizing committee as “full of energy and stunning harmonies.” This will be the Indiana-based duo’s fourth annual appearance at the Salt and Light festival.
July 22, a Saturday, is the “main event day” of the festival. Timed events on the schedule are:
— 10 a.m., Voice Box singing competition showcasing top contestants in the area, aged 12 years and older. (To compete, register in advance by emailing TheVoiceBoxCompetition@yahoo.com or calling 716-266-9726.)
— Noon and 2 p.m., Narcan training sessions by A2A (Addict 2 Addict peer support group).
— 4 p.m., Adult and Teen Challenge students share life experiences from the afternoon stage, followed by festival keynote speaker David Hayes. The pastor of Solid Rock Church decided 40 years ago between joining the Hells Angels or following God’s path, and he’ll share his story and the relevance of the Gospel message in 2023.
— 5:30 p.m., Voice Box winners announced.
— 6 p.m., concert by RENEE.
— 7:30 p.m., concert by Joshua Vacanti and band.
Throughout festival Saturday there will be a craft and vendor show, a basket auction to benefit Adult and Teen Challenge, displays by various missions in service to the community, a Kids Fun Zone with a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, a wildlife exhibit, games and activities, free snow cones and prizes. Food available for purchase includes Chiavetta’s barbecued chicken, hot dogs, French fries, burgers, homemade chicken corn chowder, pies and baked goods served by Solid Rock women’s ministry and youth.
Festival Sunday begins with a 10 a.m. outdoor worship service under the big tent. Joshua Vacanti and Direct Worship, Teen and Adult Challenge and Pastor Hayes will deliver messages of hope. A closing performance by RENEE will include special guest Macy Gable, the 2022 Voice Box winner, accompanied by her three sisters.
Parking also is free of charge all weekend, and offsite overflow parking with shuttle service is provided.
For more information, call 716-799-4768 or 716-523-7941.
