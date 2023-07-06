When temperatures rise, controlling your home energy bill is as simple as adjusting your thermostat or running fans along with your air conditioner to distribute cooler air in a room, says Melanie Littlejohn, vice president of customer and community engagement for National Grid.
The utility is offering this series of summertime energy efficiency tips to help customers stay safe and save money:
— Keep curtains drawn during the sunniest parts of the day. Window drapes and blinds block the sun’s light and heat into your home, thus keeping your air conditioning from running more than necessary.
— Run oscillating or box fans near air conditioning vents to circulate cold air throughout a room, and turn up the thermostat by 1 degree. When heat arrives, experiment with the air conditioning temperature to see how cool you really need it. A 75-degree setting costs about 18% more than a 78-degree setting.
— Have your central air conditioner checked, ideally prior to summer. A professional will perform a comprehensive exam on the outside condenser and inside fan to ensure the system is working at peak efficiency.
— Clean or change the air filter on central and room air conditioning systems to improve air flow and efficiency.
— Vacuum air intake vents (returns) in your home, to remove dust, and move toys, furniture and other objects away from intake vents to keep air moving.
— Consider rearranging furniture near your thermostat or room air conditioner. Lamps and televisions radiate heat, and if they are too close to the thermostat, your air conditioning could run more and longer than necessary to cool a room.
— Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs, which emit less heat. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.
— Turn off lights when you’re not using them, to reduce the electric bill and extend the life of light bulbs.
— Consider installing a programmable or smart thermostat. Programmable thermostats allow you to run air conditioning on a schedule. Smart thermostats offer the ability to control your home’s temperature from a mobile device or computer. Smart thermostats could cut your energy bills by up to $180 a year.
— If you’re going on vacation, turn up your thermostat to prevent your air conditioner running while no one is home. Also, unplug electronics with remote control or “instant on” features.
— When cooking, consider using a grill, microwave or slow cooker, rather than a conventional oven or convection oven, both of which add heat indoors.
— Recognize the signs of heat-related illness — heavy sweating, muscle cramps and a fast pulse — and pay extra attention to children, seniors and other vulnerable groups when the temperature and humidity rise.
Also, National Grid pointed out, the Home Energy Affordability Plan (HEAP) provides up to $800 for the purchase and installation of a portable air conditioner or fan, or up to $1,000 for a wall-sleeve air conditioning unit, on behalf of customers who meet qualifying income and residency criteria.
For more information about energy efficiency and bill relief programs, visit ngrid.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.