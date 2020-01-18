How to start a small business

Starting and managing a business takes motivation, desire and talent. It also takes research and planning.
Like a chess game, success in small business starts with decisive and correct opening moves. And, although initial mistakes are not fatal, it takes skill, discipline and hard work to regain the advantage.
To increase your chance for success, take the time up front to explore and evaluate your business and personal goals. Then use this information to build a comprehensive and well thought out business plan that will help you reach these goals.
The process of developing a business plan will help you think through some important issues that you may not have considered yet. Your plan will become a valuable tool as you set out to raise money for your business. It should also provide milestones to gauge your success.
On January 25, SBA and our resource partner, SCORE Buffalo Niagara, will host Straight Talk 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Straight Talk is designed to inspire and foster in Western New York. Details and registration information are available at: www.buffaloniagara.score.org.
The SBA also offers a special online course on how to get started with a small business. Visit our website at: https://www.sba.gov/starting-business%20
For a broad discussion on start-up business topics, visit https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/ .
For a free online start-up guide, visit https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/10-steps-start-your-business/
Franklin J. Sciortino is director of the U.S Small Business Administration Buffalo District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.