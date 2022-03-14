Rich Lamb of Niagara Falls, who has been making stuff up on the spot for 25 years, will perform with WNY Improv in their comedy show at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at The Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville.
Admission is $10. You can purchase tickets at the door or on WNYimprov.net.
“The most fun thing about improv is surprising the audience,” said Lamb. He noted that the performers are surprised, too, because they create the scene on the spot using suggestions from the audience.
“We can make the stage anything the audience wants it to be, from a phone booth to an aircraft carrier,” he said. “We are limitless. And it’s the interaction between the performers and audience that is great because we’re all seeing a live creation. It’s spontaneous.”
In addition to improv, Lamb has done stand up and taught comedy performance classes. In his day job, he is a corporate trainer for Seneca Gaming.
Justin Chortie of North Tonawanda will also perform in the show. He has been a member of WNY Improv since 2015 and performs in community theater as well.
While WNY Improv Inc. specializes in improv performances, it also performs in mystery dinner shows.
