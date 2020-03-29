Introduce 'ag' education at home

I've started this column at least three times this month. At first, I was going to talk about all the locally grown cabbage for St. Patrick's Day. Then I thought about some of the other issues in the press lately: GMOs, pollinators, organically grown products, feeding the world.
With everyone home, especially students, I am drawn back to my roots in agricultural education. I have a presentation called The Many Hats a Farmer Wears. I have a box shaped like a barn that is filled with hats. I talk about all the skills a farmer needs to use with those visual props. I start with an accountant's visor because we do math. Elementary students are always surprised by that.
Other hats include a sombrero. Our farm has migrant workers and we work in a global market. Middle school students have commented that they improve their grades in foreign language. A winter hat speaks to the fact that we work all year round. I have a beekeeper's hat added to my collection from a local apiary.
The presentation ends with a mortarboard. Everyone needs to be educated. Whether a farmer or consumer, you need to understand where your food comes from.
With that in mind, I have accumulated a number of resources that can be used while you are home. Many of them are geared to students, but they can give us all food for thought (pun intended). Many of them have projects that can be downloaded and printed. There are worksheets, experiments to do and reading resources. Many of them are free. Some of them have items for purchase. The list below is culled from my favorite sites. If you find one you like, let me know. Ill add it to the collection.
New York State Ag in the Classroom (www.agclassroom.org/ny) has many resources including lesson plans and activities. They cover many subjects and all educational levels.
I've written about many of the commodities grown in New York. Here are some of the websites that have information:
— www.AmericanDairy.com, which offers a virtual tour of a dairy farm.
— www.FB.org, American Farm Bureau’'s website, has many resources on specific commodities for purchase.
As we weather this storm together, know that farmers are still working hard to produce the food you need. If you have questions about this, find a website or resource you especially like, or have a suggestion for a topic, let me know at AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com .
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from.
